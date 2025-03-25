After defeating Gable Steveson, Wyatt Hendrickson makes his feelings known about massive win

Wyatt Hendrickson expressed his thoughts after putting forward an incredible performance to defeat Gable Steveson and win the NCAA Wrestling Championship 2025. Hendrickson's takedown in the final moments of the match helped him to seal the victory with a score of 5-4.

Gable Steveson's return to the NCAA circuit after a hiatus of three years brought about a lot of anticipation among fans. Notably, Steveson was aiming to win the third NCAA title of his career in his final year of eligibility.

Both Wyatt Hendrickson and Gable Steveson put forward a great fight in the finals; however, the Oklahoma State Wrestler's final take down helped him register a massive upset in the National Championships.

Hendrickson expressed his thoughts about his win in a video that he posted on his Instagram account. He thanked his fans for their incredible support during the course of the event and revealed that he was overwhelmed after the massive win.

"Wyatt Hendrickson just checking in to say thank you guys for all the support that you guys have shown over the past couple of days. It's good to be back in Stillwater, back home. It just feels amazing living in the best country in the world. You guys are amazing, the messages, the reactions, the National Finals has been absolutely overwhelming thank you guys for that," he said.

Furthermore, Hendrickson announced that he would be releasing limited editon 'National Champion' merchandise and urged his fans to stay tuned for further updates.

Gable Steveson reflects on his loss to Wyatt Hendrickson

Gable Steveson and Wyatt Hendrickson compete in the NCAA Division I Championships - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts about his loss in a detailed Instagram post. The American athlete thanked his University for giving him an opportunity to compete in the NCAA once again and revealed how he had a great time competing for them over the last few years.

Speaking about the upset, Steveson revealed how winning and losing are an integral part of an athlete's life: however, competing in such a great atmosphere, infront of such a huge crowd is something that he will cherish for a long time.

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol) When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves! We had a generational run and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again!" he wrote.

"Bumps in the road gone happen, that’s what makes sports so crazy! But we live for moments like these and I am just fine!! In the end Wins and Losses will never define what I tried to do for the sport of wrestling.. The attraction, viewership, and showmanship always meant the most to me when I stepped out on the mat. To give it the light it deserves," he added.

Furthermore, he thanked his fans for their suppot throughout the tournament and hoped to continue to put forward amazing performances in the future.

