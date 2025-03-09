Gable Steveson's brutal move shocks fans as he throws his opponent out of the mat at the Big 10 Championships

Gable Steveson put forward a dominant performance on Day1 at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025. However, the American wrestler's move during his semi-final match against Nick Feldman shocked the fans.

Steveson returned to compete for Minnesota after a three-year break and competed in the 285lbs category. While Gable Steveson was away from collegiate wrestling, he tried to pursue his dreams in the WWE. His return to the NCAA circuit brought about a lot of anticipation among fans to witness his dominace and wrestling prowess once again.

The 24-year-old wrestler marched into the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025 aiming to win his fourth title. He defeated Seth Nevills in the quaterfinals with a score of 21-5. The American then competed against Ohio State's Nick Feldman in the semi-finals and one of his moves during the match left the internet abuzz. Steveson lifted Feldman and appeared to throw him out of the mat.

Fans took to Instagram to express their thoughts on Steveson's move as he won the match by majority decision with a score of 15-4.

"So unfair 😭," wrote a fan.

"Could that not be considered at least stalling since Steveson literally threw him over the boundary line? What about unnecessary roughness?," wrote a fan.

"If yall complaining about Gable , yall need to complain about 8th graders who get held back and are 19 year olds going against 14-15 year olds . A 20 year old vs a 24 is definitely fair," another fan chimed in.

Fans react to Gable Steveson's performance | Instagram@bigtennetwork

Here are some more fan reactions:

"As much as I love gable; this is a man against teenagers. Kind of unfair if ya ask me. He is the greatest heavyweight of all time and is my favorite heavyweight wrestler but this is just unfair at the college level," tweeted a fan.

"Bros 30 years old, Man Strength," another fan chimed in.

"He’s ready for WWE💀," wrote a fan.

Gable Steveson on his decision to deciding to return to College wrestling

Gable Steveson at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson spoke to CBS news about his decision to return to college wrestling after a three-year hiatus. The American wrestler who retired from the college wrestling after the 2021-22 season revealed that he wanted to put forward his best effort and utilize his last year of eligibility in the NCAA.

Steveson revelaed that a lot of people had also suggested him to pursue his final year of eligibility as a college wrestler.

"It was really hard being in the spot I was in. I was trying to come back and I was trying to finish it. And that little bell just kept ringing, like, 'Hey, you got the year left, you should do it.' And then someone else would tell me, 'Hey, you got the year left, you should do it, he said.

Furthermore, Steveson expressed that he was confident in his abilities and hoped to dominate his matches in his final year

