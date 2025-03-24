Gable Steveson breaks silence after NCAA Wrestling Championships loss

Gable Steveson spoke for the first time after losing in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete lost to Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson in a late takedown with a score of 5-4.

Steveson returned to the NCAA circuit after a hiatus of three years as he went on to pursue his dreams in the WWE. He returned to compete in his final year of eligibility with the goal of winning his third NCAA Championship Title. After dominance in the Big Ten Championships, he marched on to the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 in the 285 lbs division and continued his unbeaten run till the finals.

The 24-year-old wrestler took to Instagram and shared thoughts on his recent defeat. Steveson reflected on his journey and thanked the University for giving him a chance to compete once again. Moreover, he expressed how wins and losses are a part of the sport, and he hopes to continue in the future with his fighting spirit.

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol) When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves! We had a generational run and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again!" he wrote.

"Bumps in the road gone happen, that’s what makes sports so crazy! But we live for moments like these and I am just fine!! In the end Wins and Losses will never define what I tried to do for the sport of wrestling.. The attraction, viewership, and showmanship always meant the most to me when I stepped out on the mat. To give it the light it deserves," he added.

Gable Steveson on his return to the Wrestling Circuit

Gable Steveson at the 2020 Summer Olympics - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson spoke about his return to wrestling in a post-match interview at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships. He expressed his elation at witnessing an increase in the competition as well as the new wrestling style.

Moreover, he revealed how competing in multiple matches along with different wrestlers helps him to push his limits as well as turn up the excitement of competing.

"Just new style you know, and just not knowing what to expect and he doesn't either. So its a great thing in wrestling, you prepare for it. Four matches, five matches and you get the best guy out there and he's going to come with some new assignment. So, I'm so greatful for the opportunities, greatful for his presence and for him getting better for me too," he said.

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete once again and continue his pursuit of greatness as a wrestler.

