Gable Steveson reacts to Paul Heyman's wish after winning the Big Ten Wrestling Championships for the 4th time

Gable Steveson won the Big Ten Wrestling Championships for the fourth time and received widespread appreciation from the sporting world. WWE's Paul Heyman extended his heartfelt wishes to the wrestler for his historic achievement of becoming the first 4x Big Ten Champion in NCAA history.

The American wrestler returned to the NCAA circuit after a long hiatus as he decided to pursue his WWE dreams. After contemplation and recommendations by people, Steveson revealed that he decided to return to the NCAA circuit in his last year of eligibility.

The 24-year-old marched into the NCAA Wrestling season with the Championship title in foresight, displaying his prowess at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in every round as he dominated the draw. Gable Steveson defeated Greg Kerkvliet to clinch the title for the fourth time. Steveson expressed that he was impressed by the new wrestling style and looked forward to competing for the rest of the season.

Gable Steveson's historic feat brought messages from fans and other fellow athletes on social media. As WWE's Paul Heyman congratulated the wrestler on his achievement, Steveson thanked him for his support.

"Thank You Paul! I appreciate your message! " he wrote.

Steveson reacts to Paul Heyman's message | Instagram@gable

Gable Steveson on competing in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships and his plans for the NCAA season

Steveson celebrates after winning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson spoke to Flo Wrestling in a post-match interview and expressed his thoughts about competing in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships after a long hiatus. The American wrestler expressed that he was impressed by the wrestling style and his competitors' great performances, which eventually led him to push his limits.

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete again.

"Just new style you know, and just not knowing what to expect and he doesn't either. So its a great thing in wrestling, you prepare for it. Four matches, five matches and you get the best guy out there and he's going to come with some new assignment. So, I'm so greatful for the opportunities, greatful for his presence and for him getting better for me too," he said.

"No, I want more takedowns. I want to go out there and keep dominating. I want bonus points and hopefully in a few weeks I can repeat that success," he added.

Steveson hopes to continue his momentum as he gears up to compete in the NCAA Wrestling Championships later this month.

