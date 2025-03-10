"I want more takedowns"- Gable Steveson makes his feelings known about 4x Big 10 winning performance and plans for the National Championships

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts about his performance in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships finals against Greg Kerkvliet. The American wrestler revealed that although he was impressed with the new style, he hoped to be more dominating in the upcoming National Games and continue his winning streak,

The 24-year-old wrestler opened up about the changes in wrestling as he returned to the NCAA circuit after three years. Gable Steveson shared how the new wrestling style while competing against Greg Kerkvliet came off as a surprise to him but claimed it was something he enjoyed about wrestling.

Moreover, Gable Steveson expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the country and hoped to improve his performance with every match.

"Just new style you know, and just not knowing what to expect and he doesn't either. So its a great thing in wrestling, you prepare for it. Four matches, five matches and you get the best guy out there and he's going to come with some new assignment. So, I'm so greatful for the opportunities, greatful for his presence and for him getting better for me too," he said.

He said about his thoughts on his performance in the finals:

"No, I want more takedowns. I want to go out there and keep dominating. I want bonus points and hopefully in a few weeks I can repeat that success."

Gable Steveson on getting back to his form after a long hiatus from wrestling

Gable Steveson at the 2020 Summer Olympics - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson spoke to Flo Wrestling about getting back to his initial form while competing in Championships after a three-year hiatus. The American wrestler retired from NCAA wrestling after the 2021-22 season to pursue his dreams in the WWE.

However, after contemplating for a long time about returning for his final year of NCAA eligibility, he made his comeback this season and is continuing his quest for the ultimate National title. Steveson revealed that he is making steady progress and is finally feeling back in shape.

"I hope so but I am too. I feel like I am a step ahead. I am finally back to where I was when I started the season. I was like 280 pounds, now I'm staying about 270 pounds. Can move quicker, my feet are back to where they need to be, my lungs are where they need to be and my arms are too," he said.

After making history by becoming the first heavyweight wrestler to clinch the Big 10 title for the fourth time, Gable Steveson hopes to continue his momentum leading up to the National Championships.

