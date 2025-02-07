Zagreb Open Ranking Series Results: Kyle Snyder tops 97kg men's freestyle, Samantha Stewart bags silver in 55kg women's wrestling | Day 2

Day 2 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series featured the qualification, semifinal, repechage, and final rounds for 79 kg, 92 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg men's freestyle and 50 kg, 55 kg women's wrestling. The Ranking Series events hold significance as they will determine the seeds for the World Championships and year-end awards given by United World Wrestling.

The Zagreb Open Ranking Series will conclude on Sunday, February 9, 2025, following the final round of greco-roman 55 kg, 60 kg, 72 kg 82 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg.

Results for Zagreb Open Ranking Series Day 2

Kyle Snyder during the US Olympic Wrestling Trials in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

The American wrestling squad bagged eight medals on Day 2 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series. The Olympic and three-time World champion Kyle Snyder dominated the 97 kg men's freestyle wrestling category after defeating Abolfazl Babaloo with a significant lead of 12-1.

Samantha Stewart and Areana Villaescusa secured silver and bronze medals in the 55kg women's wrestling. The results for Day 2 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series are given below:

79 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold – Zelimkhan Khadjiev (France)

Silver - Mahdi Yousefihajivar (Iran),

Bronze – Vladimeri Gamkrelidze (Georgia)

Bronze - Rocco Welsh (USA)

5th - Akhsarbek Gulaev (Slovakia),

5th - Otari Adeishvili (Georgia)

7th - Andrzej Sokalski (Poland)

8th - Giorgi Gogritchiani (Georgia)

9th - Evan Wick (USA)

92 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold – Amirhossein Firouzpourbandpei (Iran)

Silver - Osman Nurmagomedov (Azerbaijan)

Bronze –Abubakr Abakarov (Azerbaijan)

Bronze - Michael Macchiavello (USA)

5th - Boris Makoev (Slovakia)

5th - Adlan Viskhanov (France)

7th - Iuza Tsertsvadze (Georgia)

8th - Benjamin Honis (Italy)

9th - Mohammadmobin Azimi (Iran)

10th - Zaur Beradze (Georgia)

97 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold – Kyle Snyder (USA)

Silver - Abolfazl Babaloo (Iran)

Bronze – Batbyrbek Tsakulov (Slovakia)

Bronze - Jay Aiello (USA)

5th - Richard Vegh (Hungary)

5th - Andro Margishvili (Georgia)

7th - Merab Suleimanishvili (Georgia)

8th - Radu Lefter (Moldova)

125 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold –Amirreza Masoumi Valadi (Iran)

Silver - Mason Parris (USA)

Bronze – Hayden Zillmer (USA)

Bronze – Murazi Mchedlidze (Ukraine)

5th - Trent Hillger (USA)

5th - Kamil Kosciolek (Poland)

7th - Solomon Manashvili (Georgia)

8th - Nika Berulava (Georgia)

50 kg Women’s freestyle:

Gold - Nadezhda Sokolova (AIN)

Silver - Gabija Dilyte (Lithuania)

Bronze - Emma Luttenauer (Germany)

4th - Kamila Barbosa Vito da Silva (Brazil)

55 kg Women’s freestyle:

Gold –Tatiana Debien (France)

Silver - Samantha Stewart (USA)

Bronze – Areana Villaescusa (USA)

Bronze – Roza Szenttamasi (Hungary)

5th - Ekaterina Verbina (AIN)

5th - Elnura Mamadova (Azerbaijan)

7th - Gerda Terek (Hungary)

8th - Mariana Dragutan (Moldova)

