"Carter Starocci robbed"- Fans react as 5-time NCAA champ loses Final X spot to Kyle Dake at World Team Trials

Fans have shared their reactions to prominent wrestler, Carter Starocci, suffering a defeat from the two-time bronze Olympic medalist, freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler, Kyle Dake. Kyle Dake won the final match at the 2025 Senior World Team Trials finals, in the 86kg category, with a concluding score of 3-3 as per decision.

Ad

In the final moments of the match, the five-time NCAA Division I Champion, Carter Starocci, followed the four-time World Championships gold medalist, Kyle Dake, to a 3-3 score. Dake was leading on criteria, as he made the move that earned the most points. However, in the last moment, Starocci nearly secured a takedown, but after reviewing, it was ruled as no takedown.

Starocci's loss to Kyle Dake in the 2025 Senior World Team Trials finals attracted fans' opinions. One fan mentioned how Penn State legend was robbed in the match, commenting:

Ad

Trending

"Based on this video and the time bar, Dake was on his a** defenseless with about 1-1.5 seconds left on the clock if there truly was 6 seconds to begin with. Carter robbed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan mentioned his thoughts on the clock, sharing how the time went faster, and added,

"Doesn’t help that the flo-clock goes from 4 seconds to 0 seconds in half a second 😂"

Meanwhile, another fan reflected that the call was correct and that most people do not understand. She wrote,

"NOT a freestyle takedown. It was the correct call. Most people are just so…they don’t get it. To put it kindly"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions to the match:

"Clear TD to me. You can't overturn that call. @USAWrestling needs to do better," another fan added

"American wrestling being rigged is a WILD take 😭😭" another fan reflected his thoughts on the match.

Kyle Dake will be moving to Final X and will face Zahid Valencia in the 86 kg category.

Carter Starocci reflects on his 2025 World Team Trials semifinal win

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci had defeated Chance Marsteller in the 86 kg men's freestyle semifinals at the 2025 Senior World Team Trials. He shared his thoughts after the win via USA Wrestling.

Ad

"You want to focus on your positions, your scores, kind of holding center. Coming off an NCAA season that really prepares you well for events kind of like this too. I think keep it simple keep it the same. Every opponent you wrestle is always going to be different so there's a few different things going through your mind for each guy," he shared [0:17 onwards]

Ad

The former Penn State star wrestler, Carter Starocci, also won three Big Ten Conference titles during his iconic collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More