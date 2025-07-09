"Catch of the day" - Simone Biles reacts as she rocks casual black outfit on her Belize vacation

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of her visit to her getaway in Belize and dropped a reaction on her own outfit in the latest post. The gymnast is enjoying the trip with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Belize is a special vacation for Biles, as she holds a second citizenship in the country because it is the native place of her grandmother, Nellie Biles. This is the reason why the Olympian refers to this place as her second home.

She gave a sneak peek of her visit in her latest social media posts, where she wore a stunning black-colored top paired with blue-colored denim shorts. She posed in front of the sea while flaunting her sunglasses.

Along with this, she also uploaded a few pictures of the scenic view around her and a glimpse of her husband, Owens, fishing. Reacting to her own outfit, she penned a caption that read:

"Catch of the day 🎣😋👏🏾🤍🇧🇿"

Shortly ahead of uploading these pictures, she shared more pictures from her trip to Belize on Instagram. Wearing stylish two-piece swimwear, Biles posted mushy updates with Owens and added the caption:

"Gone to belize🤍"

Owens showered the gymnast with love under the post's comment section as he wrote:

"You so fine baby wheeewww 😮‍💨😍🔥"

Simone Biles will return to the mat in October, as she is expected to participate in the FIG World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

When Simone Biles made her feelings known about making the US gymnastics team for the first time

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, Simone Biles opened up about when she was selected for the national team for the first time. After making an attempt in 2011, the American secured a spot in the team during the 2012 Visa National Championships in St. Louis.

She bagged the spot by earning the third-place finish behind Lexie Preissman and Madison Desch. She also excelled in the vault event, where she attained 31.800 points. Reflecting on this moment, Biles said that she was ecstatic and couldn't stop smiling.

"That evening at Nationals, standing on the podium next to all-around gold medalist Lexie Priessman and silver medalist Madison Desch, I could hardly believe that my dream was coming true. Later, after the arena’s Jumbotron screen lit up with the names of the 2012 women’s junior national team, I was smiling so hard that the muscles in my face actually ached," said Simone Biles.

She added:

"All the other girls had been on the national team the previous year; I was the only newbie in the mix."

Simone Biles was recently involved in a controversy with the former swimmer, Riley Gaines, over the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

