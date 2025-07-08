Simone Biles' husband gushes over gymnast as she shares glimpse from special weekend getaway

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, gushed over the gymnast as she shared glimpses of her special weekend getaway. The legendary gymnast was accompanied by Owens to Belize, which Biles regards as her second home.

Biles uploaded a few photos of her trip to Belize. One of them included the couple posing for the camera. The 27-year-old gymnast captioned the post on her Instagram profile,

"gone to belize 🤍"

Owens couldn't help but express his admiration as he commented,

"You so fine baby wheeewww 😮‍💨😍🔥"

Screengrab of Jonathan Owens' comment [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles had previously uploaded multiple photos of her trip to Belize with Owens. In one of her Instagram stories, the gymnastics legend wrote in the caption,

"Belize I love you"

In another story, Biles uploaded a photo of Owens holding a fishing rod with his catch for the day. She captioned the story,

"Catching us some lunch"

For the unversed, Simone Biles holds additional citizenship of Belize, due to the country being the native place of her adoptive mother [her biological grandmother], Nellie Biles. This is the reason why the 27-year-old often terms Belize her second home. Biles will be resuming action in October, when she will be taking part in the FIG World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

When Simone Biles opened up about dealing with criticism

Biles talks about dealing with criticism [Image Source: Getty]

Though Simone Biles has rarely been subject to heavy criticism or trolling, she is not immune to it. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist once talked about dealing with the issue in an interview with Today magazine.

The gymnastics sensation mentioned that she limited her social media usage after the Tokyo Olympics to stay focused in terms of improving her mental health. In her words,

"Limiting social media and stuff like that is going to be (important)."

The gymnast further added about her use of social media, especially platforms like TikTok, as she mentioned,

"Insta is good. It’s a good way to connect. It’s a way to share what we’re going through. And TikTok. I’ve tried to make a little more TikToks, I’m not the greatest at that. I’m learning."

Simone Biles had recently been involved in an altercation with swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines over the issue of transgender athletes in women's sports. Following heavy backlash, the gymnast had to deactivate her X account.

