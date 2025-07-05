From catching fish to enjoying quality time with husband Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles shares highlights of Belize vacation

Simone Biles seems to be enjoying her recent vacation with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple is in Belize, the Olympic champion gymnast's second home.

Ad

The 27-year-old gymnast shared glimpses of her vacation to Belize on her Instagram stories. From fishing to spending quality time with Owens, Biles shared it all.

Biles captioned a clip of the serene surroundings:

"Belize I love you"

In another, Owens held a fishing rod with his catch for the day. Biles captioned the same:

"Catching us some lunch"

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

In one story, Biles and Owens were seen clanking bottles of Sprite. The gymnast captioned:

Ad

Trending

"This & not being critically hungover"

For the unversed, Biles also holds Belize citizenship courtesy of her adoptive mother, Nellie Biles [who is her biological grandmother]. The gymnast previously uploaded several pics from her trip to Belize on her Instagram profile, including an inspirational message, which read:

"Be kind is the kindness revolution. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to all others. Be kind to Mother Earth."

Ad

Simone Biles will be seen in action soon at the FIG World Gymnastics Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025.

When Simone Biles shared news about her Olympic withdrawal to her teammates

Simone Biles in action at the Tokyo Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles recounted the moment she had to reveal the heartbreaking news of her sudden withdrawal from most of the events at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast had developed the twisties phenomenon, which severely impacted her performance.

Ad

For the unversed, during the twisties, the concerned gymnast develops a brain fade while executing his/her moves, which increases the risk of grave injuries. In a conversation with People magazine in 2021, just after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles mentioned how her team reacted to her withdrawal. She said:

"They were freaking out. They were like, crying, and I was like, 'You guys need to relax, you're going to be fine without me, go out there and kick some butt, just like we've done in training. And just lay it out on the floor and see what happens!"

Ad

Biles also added that she shared advice with her teammates before the team all-around finals.

"You have done all the training, you can do this without me and it will be just fine," she said.

Simone Biles won a silver medal in the team all-around event and a bronze medal in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics. She later spoke about raising awareness for athletes' mental health, which earned her appreciation from legends like Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More