Simone Biles shares valuable message amid brief luxury vacation in Belize

Simone Biles shared a valuable message with her social media followers amid her brief luxury vacation in Belize. The Olympic champion holds Belizean citizenship through her adoptive mother, Nellie Biles, and considers the country her second home.

The 27-year-old gymnast uploaded a couple of pictures from her trip to Belize on her Instagram stories. Amongst them was a signboard, with a handwritten message on it that intrigued the gymnast.

The message on it read,

"Be kind is the kindness revolution. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to all others. Be kind to Mother Earth."

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories about her trip to Belize [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles was previously involved in a fun filled banter with former Olympic champion and tennis sensation, Serena Williams. Williams uploaded glimpses of her trip to Corsica and teased Biles by asking if she was jealous. Biles responded by sharing the status on her Instagram story with the following caption,

"Girlllll yes 😭💔You just wait!!👊"

Simone Biles had previously attended the Met Gala 2025 with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. She was also invited to the Time100 gala in April 2025, where she was included in the list of the 100 most influential people of 2025.

Simone Biles opens up on being an advocate for mental health

Simone Biles shares thoughts about her campaign for mental health [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once shared her thoughts on being an advocate for mental health. The Olympic champion gymnast has been campaigning for the same ever since she opened up about her experience at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles explained why seeking help for mental issues is necessary. In her words,

"See for me, that was the hardest part because speaking out on mental health, I knew that I could have the possibility of becoming an advocate for that. But it wasn’t my goal. It’s not what I really wanted."

The 27-year-old gymnast further added,

“So, to kind of be put at the forefront, it’s like… I’m still going through my own thing. So how am I supposed to teach people, hey, like, you should do this or this, but everybody goes through that process differently, and there are different methods that work for each individual person."

Simone Biles struggled with the twisties phenomenon at the Tokyo Olympics, which impacted her overall performance. She bounced back in style at the Paris Olympics held last year, where she won three Olympic gold medals and a silver medal.

