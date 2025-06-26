Simone Biles responds to being jealous about Serena Williams' adventurous trip to Corsica

Simone Biles recently responded to Serena Williams' adventurous trip to Corsica. The tennis sensation was on a trip to the renowned French island, and lost no opportunity in teasing the Olympic champion gymnast with some amazing images from her trip.

Williams had uploaded glimpses from Corsica on her Instagram profile and cheekily asked Biles if she was jealous. Biles responded by resharing it on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"Girlllll yes 😭💔You just wait!!👊"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram story [Image Source: Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles has been supported by Serena Williams on various issues. The tennis sensation shared her views on mental health with the Olympic champion gymnast following her sabbatical after the Tokyo Olympics. In a conversation with Dailymail.co.uk, Williams remarked,

"Simone, being in gymnastics, that huge moment is once every four years. Our huge moment is four times every year. So for us if we needed a break — I remember one time, in 2006, I just took the whole year off."

Biles is currently dealing with multiple issues, including the controversy with swimmer-turned-social activist Riley Gaines. Following the backlash, the gymnast had to even deactivate her X [formerly Twitter] account.

When Simone Biles shared thoughts about going for another Olympic run

When Simone Biles shared her thoughts about another shot at the Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the most successful American gymnasts of all time, with 11 Olympic medals to her kitty, including 7 gold medals. The gymnast once shared her thoughts about making another shot at Olympic glory.

In an interview with the Sports Illustrated magazine last year, Biles revealed that there was nothing left for her to win in the sport now. In her words,

“Life and death. Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done," she replied when asked what competing at the LA 2028 Olympics would mean for her.

The 28-year-old had initially planned to retire after the Tokyo Olympics. However, with just a bronze medal and a silver medal from her outing at Tokyo, the gymnast was compelled to aim for a strong comeback at the quadrennial event held in Paris.

