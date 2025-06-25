Serena Williams tries her best to make Simone Biles 'jealous' with gorgeous view of Corsica's White Chapel

Serena Williams teased her good friend and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles with her holiday images from Corsica, just off the south of France. Serena appears to be on a yacht sailing past the famous Bonifacio White Chapel, whose vast cemetery wall dominates the Corsican coastline.

Williams, the 23-time Major singles titleist, has much in common with Simone Biles. Biles has 11 Olympic medals to her name, including an astonishing 7 gold medals. The pair are serial winners in their respective sports and have also parlayed their sporting achievements into several highly successful business ventures.

Biles and Williams have swapped social media messages over the years, each lauding the other's achievements. Serena took the opportunity during her vacation in the South of France to let Biles know what a fabulous time she was having, and teased the world-renowned gymnast with a question:

"Jealous? @simonebiles"

Serena Williams IG Story | Source: Serena Williams Instagram/@serenawilliams

In a following post, Serena Williams shared footage of the giant walls of the chapel, captioning the idyllic views with:

"Adventure continues."

Serena Williams IG Story | Source: Serena Williams Instagram/@serenawilliams

Venus Williams also won an Olympic gold medal. Her victory in London in 2012, in which she defeated Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 in the final, pre-dated Biles's five gold medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. However, Serena was also on the US Olympic team in 2016, and their paths will have crossed in Brazil. They were most recently pictured together at the 2025 Met Gala in New York.

Serena Williams offered Simone Biles mental health advice in 2021

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside - Source: Getty

In 2021, Simone Biles took a sabbatical from gymnastics to address mental health issues. She appeared alongside Serena and Venus Williams on Will Smith's Red Table Talk to discuss how they managed their mental health in the white hot glow of top-level professional tennis. Serena was more than happy to share her wisdom, per DailyMail.co.uk. She told Simone:

"Simone, being in gymnastics, that huge moment is once every four years. Our huge moment is four times every year. So for us if we needed a break — I remember one time, in 2006, I just took the whole year off."

At this point, Simone Biles has not responded to Serena's playful post. She is embroiled in a social media spat with Riley Gaines and has deleted her X account, although she is still very active on Instagram.

