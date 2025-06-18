Serena Williams participated in a glamorous photoshoot celebrating 150 years of luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet. The 23-time Major champion has a long-standing commercial arrangement with the Swiss company.

Williams stands alongside three celebrity women supporting the promotion - models Tamara Kalinic, Winnie Harlow and Nour Arida.

Serena joined forces with Audemars Piguet in 2014, when she was announced as a "friend of the brand." She was officially reintroduced as an ambassador at the end of 2024. Audemars Piguet was founded in 1875 in Vallée de Joux, an area of Switzerland well-known for its watchmaking.

“I go beyond the ordinary by pushing myself past the limits, past what I think is enough, and I always try to give a little bit more,” she said.

Audemars Piguet shared their anniversary celebrations on their Instagram stories. The women are pictured in several different guises, including Serena in a stunning leopard-skin dress.

Audemars Piguet IG Story | Source: Audemars Piguet Instagram/@audemarspiguet

The post from Audemars Piguet champions their brand. It also stresses their longevity and commitment to providing luxury watches for women. They caption the series:

"150 Years alongside admirable female forces."

Audemars Piguet IG Story | Source: Audemars Piguet Instagram/@audemarspiguet

Tennis legend Serena's involvement was immediately celebrated by two fellow icons of sport. Doubles specialist Taylor Townsend couldn't hide her delight at the watches on show and the glamorous women showcasing them, writing:

"Can the people say...PURRRRRRR"

11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, the iconic gymnast, also added her voice to the chorus of approval. Biles commented:

"Caption goes hard!!!"

Audemars Piguet IG Story | Source: Audemars Piguet Instagram/@audemarspiguet

Serena Williams and Taylor Townsend are good friends. When Townsend first appeared on the tennis scene in 2012, she received criticism from some quarters about her weight. Serena defended Townsend, saying, per Essence.com:

"Women athletes come in all different sizes and shapes and colors."

Since retiring from tennis, Serena Williams has become a serial entrepreneur

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings - Source: Getty

Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple has their investment vehicles: Ohanian's is called Seven Seven Six, and Serena's is known as Serena Ventures.

They support a range of diverse commercial interests, including women's sport. Williams spoke to Vogue Magazine in 2022 and told them that since retiring, her business has taken over her life.

"In my own life, the balance has been slowly shifting toward Serena Ventures," Williams said. "I always say that I’m a sponge: At night I go to bed and I squeeze myself out so that the next day I can take up as much new information as I can.

"Every morning, I’m so excited to walk downstairs to my office and jump onto Zooms and start reviewing decks of companies we’re considering investing in."

Williams is in huge demand both as an investor and a brand ambassador. With a net worth estimated at some $300 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, she has turned her incredibly successful tennis career into commercial gold.

