Serena Williams draws 2-word reaction from Taylor Townsend for her crip walking cameo during Super Bowl Halftime Show ft. Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Townsend has dropped a two-word reaction to Serena Williams' stunning crip walk during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance by Kendrick Lamar. The 23-time Grand Slam champion became one of the talking points of the event with her cameo.

Taking to Instagram, Williams shared a carousel of images from her performance at Caesars Superdome. Townsend reshared the post to her Instagram Story and wrote:

"Icon living"

Taylor Townsend's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @tay_taytownsend)

On Sunday, February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL Super Bowl championship. The highly-anticipated Halftime Show was headlined by rapper Lamar. During the performance of his Grammy-winning record "Not Like Us", Williams had a cameo where she crip-walked and stole the show.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka & others react to Serena Williams' Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show cameo

Serena Williams at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Several tennis personalities were left starstruck by Serena Williams' Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. Carlos Alcaraz, who won the ATP 500 title in Rotterdam the same day took to his Instagram Story to react to her performance. He shared a post about it and wrote:

"Just epic ✨🔥"

Novak Djokovic also took to his Instagram to share a post about the performance and wrote:

“Yeahhhhh 🤩🙌😍.”

Taking to X, Naomi Osaka also shared her reaction instantly, writing:

"Oh nooooo 😭😭😭"

Sister Venus Williams took to X to share a post about the performance and wrote:

"You did that!!! 💙✨ @serenawilliams"

Later, Venus also took to her Instagram Stories to compliment her younger sister. Moreover, several other personalities from the tennis world including Alexander Zverev, Boris Becker, Eugenie Bouchard, and Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs praised her for lighting up the event.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion also came under criticism from sports television personality Stephen A. Smith. He said he would have divorced Williams for her performance if they were together.

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye," Smith said.

Fans disagreed with Smith's comments and they criticized him in return. It's safe to say the tennis icon was one of the biggest talking points of one of America's biggest annual sporting spectacles.

