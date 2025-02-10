Carlos Alcaraz drops 2-word reaction to Serena Williams' stunning crip walking performance with Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl

Carlos Alcaraz reacted to tennis legend Serena Williams' performance at the Super Bowl half-time show at the Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's crip walking cameo during Kendrick Lamar's act took the crowd by surprise.

The Spaniard too was taken aback by this iconic moment. He took to his Instagram to share a story reposting a clip of Serena Williams' dance.

"Just epic ✨🔥" he wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz recently triumphed over Alex de Minaur in Rotterdam 2025 (ABN AMRO Open) to clinch his maiden indoor hard court title. The tournament's top seed defeated his Aussie opponent 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

He was in top form throughout the tournament, facing a slight hiccup against Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round. He sailed through the next two rounds, defeating Italian Andrea Vavassori and compatriot Pedro Martinez.

He then took on Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the tournament and managed to upset him as well in 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3. His title win at Rotterdam made him the youngest man in history to win a title on clay, grass, hard court and indoor hard courts.

The proud Spaniard was really happy with the way he played indoors and hopes to improve his game on this type of surface.

Carlos Alcaraz looks to improve his performance further in indoor hard-court matches

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - Source: Getty

The young gun Carlos Alcaraz made an honest admission about how winning the Rotterdam 2025 title has provided him a confidence boost and that he looks to up his game on this surface from now on.

In the post-match trophy ceremony, he spoke candidly on how he felt about winning the title.

“This title is special because it is the first one indoors and I have shown that I can play well on this type of court,” he said. (via Tennis Letter on X)

"I'm happy because I knew I had the level to play well in these conditions. There are players who have a better game indoors, but I've managed to beat players like them and that gives me a lot of confidence. My best level will also come on this surface, I have to work on improving what I've trained for," he added.

After this, the 21-year-old will look to redeem himself as he eyes a Major title win in his 2025 season.

