Carlos Alcaraz's absent coach Juan Carlos Ferrero drops 1-word reaction to Spaniard's Rotterdam 2025 triumph

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, reacted to the Spaniard's triumph in Rotterdam. He was not present by Alcaraz's side in the Netherlands as the youngster went on to win his first indoor harcourt title.

On Sunday, February 9, Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to win the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. This was the Spaniard's debut at the event played on indoor hardcourts, a surface he had never won a title on and seemed to have struggled on.

Also, Alcaraz achieved the feat without the presence of his coach Ferrero. After defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the event, Alcaraz was asked about the absence of his coach. He said it did not matter and expressed relief in having Samuel Lopez.

Trending

"Well, it doesn’t matter, honestly. I love being with Juan Carlos, but I just hired a really good coach like Samu, who I trust 100%. Right now, when I was at home I was practicing with him, so he knows me pretty well. It’s a trust and it doesn’t make any difference," Carlos Alcaraz said.

After the 21-year-old's triumph, Ferrero took to his Instagram to share a post about it and wrote:

"Vamoooosss"

Juan Carlos Ferrero's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @juankiferri)

Addressing his team after the triumph, Alcaraz said:

"Thank you for everything. This week has been a really good week. Coming here with, let’s say, not feeling 100% well with the cold. Every day I felt better and better thanks to you. All the people back home as well, I just want to say thank you."

"I’m not a guy who says this many times, but I really want to tell you… I love you guys. Thank you for everything you’re doing for me," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz surpasses his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's career titles with triumph in Rotterdam

Carlos Alcaraz with the ABN AMRO Open trophy in Rotterdam - Source: Getty

At just 21 years old, Carlos Alcaraz has already surpassed his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in career titles. The young Spaniard now holds 17 titles, edging past Ferrero’s 16 and matching Alex Corretja’s tally.

Notably, Alcaraz's latest triumph in Rotterdam also tied him with Rafael Nadal for career indoor hardcourt titles, with both standing at one.

Nadal himself congratulated Alcaraz on the victory, recognizing the milestone as the rising star continues to carve out his place in tennis history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback