Rafael Nadal sends his congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz just minutes after Spaniard celebrates conquering Rotterdam 2025

Carlos Alcaraz accomplished something Rafael Nadal never managed in his career: winning the Rotterdam Open. However, the older Spaniard didn’t hesitate to congratulate his compatriot very quickly.

Alcaraz began the 2025 season with a strong run at the Australian Open, looking set to claim his fifth Grand Slam. He breezed past Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and Jack Draper, but his journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where Novak Djokovic defeated him.

The Spaniard arrived in Rotterdam, determined to bounce back from his Melbourne heartbreak—and he did so in dominant fashion. On his way to the title, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, Pedro Martinez, Hubert Hurkacz, and Aussie sensation Alex de Minaur in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz later took to Instagram to celebrate his 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over De Minaur on February 9 by sharing a heartfelt message. He wrote:

"It means so much to me to win in Rotterdam! 🏆 It has been a very special week! 🔝 Thank you for the support from day one! ❤️ Congratulations @alexdeminaur for the tournament and a tremendous battle today in the final! 🤝🏻🔥."

Nadal didn’t waste any time in congratulating Alcaraz, commenting on the 21-year-old's post just three minutes after it went live.

"Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz!"

@rafaelnadal via Instagram

The Rotterdam title marks Alcaraz's first trophy of the 2025 season and the 17th ATP 500 title of his career—an impressive achievement for someone so young.

Carlos Alcaraz sends adorable message to his team after Rotterdam Open 2025 title win

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with his team at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz was thrilled after his remarkable title win at the 2025 Rotterdam Open. He made sure to celebrate the moment with his team, extending heartfelt congratulations to them during his victory speech.

Alcaraz said:

"I’d like to continue with my team. Thank you for everything. This week has been a really good week. Coming here with, let’s say, not feeling 100% well with the cold. Every day I felt better and better thanks to you."

"All the people back home as well, I just want to say thank you. I’m not a guy who says this many times, but I really want to tell you… I love you guys. Thank you for everything you’re doing for me," he added.

The Spaniard then showed true sportsmanship by recognizing Alex de Minaur’s efforts. He lauded the Aussie for his strong run to the final, saying:

"I just want to start with Alex. Congratulations for a fantastic tournament. The success you’re having, yours doing great work with your team. Congratulations for everything. I’m always wishing you all the best. Happy to see you at the top of the top."

Carlos Alcaraz’s next tournament is the Qatar Open, an ATP 500 event held in Doha from February 17 to February 22.

