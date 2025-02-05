"It doesn’t matter" - Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings clear on coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's absence during Rotterdam campaign

Carlos Alcaraz has addressed his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's absence during his campaign at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open. The World No. 3 explained why missing his longtime mentor in his player's box wasn't negatively impacting his performance at the ATP 500 event.

Alcaraz had to navigate the draw without Ferrero's expertise as he geared up for revenge against Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match in Rotterdam. After suffering a shock loss to the Dutchman in the second round of the 2024 US Open, the 21-year-old redeemed himself by claiming a hard-fought 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 victory after a fiercely contested two-hour and 33-minute battle.

During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked whether Juan Carlos Ferrero's absence in his coaching team at the ATP 500 event had impacted him. Although he has previously acknowledged that he "needed" Ferrero's valuable advice during matches, the Spaniard made it clear that it wasn't an issue since Samuel Lopez had stepped up in the former World No. 1's stead.

Alcaraz, who recently appointed Lopez as his second coach, said that he trusted the 55-year-old implicitly. The four-time Grand Slam champion also highlighted Lopez's understanding of his game and mindset, which ensured that Juan Carlos Ferrero's absence didn't make a difference.

"Well, it doesn’t matter, honestly. I love being with Juan Carlos, but I just hired a really good coach like Samu, who I trust 100%. Right now, when I was at home I was practicing with him, so he knows me pretty well. It’s a trust and it doesn’t make any difference," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"I’m happy to get through a difficult match" - Carlos Alcaraz after beating Botic van de Zandschulp in Rotterdam 1R

During the same press conference, Carlos Alcaraz admitted to feeling nervous at the beginning of his thrilling clash with Botic van de Zandschulp in Rotterdam. However, the 21-year-old took pride in acclimating to the atmosphere in the packed stadium.

"I started really nervous, I think it’s normal. The first match in every tournament is never easy. I just had to get used to my first match here in Rotterdam. You have to get used to playing with a full crowd, it’s totally different. I’m just happy to get used to it," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz also expressed delight emerging victorious in a difficult match against the Dutchman, emphasizing his determination to make improvements as he continued his quest to win his maiden indoor hard-court title.

"[I had to] be really focused in the tough moments, to keep pushing and trust the good tennis will come again. I’m happy to get through a difficult match and have a chance to get better in the next round," he added.

Following his triumph over the home favorite, Carlos Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrea Vavassori in the second round of the ATP 500 event, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash with Holger Rune.

