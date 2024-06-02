Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about the invaluable presence of his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in his box during his campaign at the 2024 French Open. Alcaraz's comments followed John McEnroe's criticism of Ferrero's constant chatter in the World No. 3's matches.

Alcaraz is on the hunt for his maiden title at the French Open and his third Grand Slam title overall. The Spaniard took a large stride towards his goal, advancing to the fourth round with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Sebastian Korda in two hours and 39 minutes.

Following his win over Korda, the World No. 3 joined Marion Bartoli at the Prime Video Sport set and candidly discussed his six-year partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz emphasized the importance of having Ferrero in his player box, disclosing that the advice he receives from his coach allows him to deliver his best level on the court.

"Six years now, a lot of things happen between us in the professional part and the personal part but I need him in the box. I need everything he tell me from the box and it's really helpful to give my 100% on the court," Carlos Alcaraz said.

John McEnroe, however, has expressed his displeasure with Juan Carlos Ferrero's constant communication and guidance from the sidelines during the two-time Grand Slam champion's matches.

While commentating on Alcaraz's third-round win, McEnroe emphasized that, apart from Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos, he has never seen such frequent interaction between a player and coach during a match.

"Never heard a coach I don't think, maybe Tsitsipas' old man but there's a lot of talking going on," McEnroe said.

Tennis fans also called out Ferrero's incessant coaching during the match, taking issue with his "disruptive yelling."

Carlos Alcaraz on coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's influence: "I have to learn from him all aspects, not only on the court"

Carlos Alcaraz with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz's high regard for his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's advice comes as no surprise, as the 21-year-old has previously opened up about his eagerness to learn from the former World No. 1, both on and off the court.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel during his 2023 Italian Open campaign, the World No. 3 disclosed that he spent considerable time learning how to be a better person and grow more mature under Ferrero's guidance.

"Well, he's a lot older than me of course. And I have to learn from him all aspects, not only on the court. We practice just two hours or three hours on the court, the rest of the day have to learn how to be a better person, how to grow up as a person as well. So he teaches me a lot of things off the court as well," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will continue to enjoy his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's support as he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.