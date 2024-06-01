Tennis fans were critical of Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for his constant talking in between the points. The Spaniard booked his place in the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over 27th seed Sebastian Korda.

Alcaraz registered his fourth win over Korda in five meetings following an impressive performance. All of his victories against the American have come in straight sets.

During the match, the World No. 3's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero was often heard talking between the points, and clips of the same have been shared on social media.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Several fans reacted to Juan Carlos Ferrero talking, and they were far from pleased with the 44-year-old. One fan called him "annoying" and his chattering "disruptive yelling".

"Shut up Juan Carlos Ferrero. Can't Carlos Alcaraz do one thing without his annoying coach's disruptive yelling? We don't like it when Apo does this to Stef either, for the record," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that Ferrero is "as bad as" Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos as far as talking between points is concerned.

"Unpopular opinion: He is as bad as Apostolos when it comes to constantly yapping in-between points," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

"JKF (JCF)ahas been doing exactly the same (sometimes even worse) for such a long time. Besides that, CA is looking at JKF (JCF) all the time," one fan said.

"He talks wayyyyy to much esp during points," another fan commented.

"He's as bad as Tsitsi his father," another fan stated.

John McEnroe called out Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for his chatter

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the French Open

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe also gave his thoights on Juan Carlos Ferrero constantly talking during points during Carlos Alcaraz's match against Sebastian Korda. McEnroe, who was commentating the fixture, said that Ferrero talked a lot, while comparing him to Stefanos Tsitsipas' father.

"Never heard a coach I don't think, maybe Tsitsipas' old man but there's a lot of talking going on," McEnroe said.

After defeating Sebastian Korda, Carlos Alcaraz will next face 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. The Canadian booked his place in the Round of 16 with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win over 15th seed Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime have faced off five times previously, with the latter leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. Their last encounter in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells saw the Spaniard winning 6-2, 6-3.

The winner of Carlos Alcaraz or Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals.