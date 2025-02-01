Carlos Alcaraz left without long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at Rotterdam 2025

Carlos Alcaraz has arrived in Rotterdam for the ATP 500 event set to commence with main draw action Monday. The Spaniard, however, will miss the services of regular coach Juan Carlos Ferrero over the upcoming week.

Set to make his debut in Rotterdam, Alcaraz was spotted arriving at the airport on Saturday. His arrival, however, was marred by a few hiccups including missing luggage and the absence of his full-time coach.

The Spaniard had to wait for about an hour to collect his luggage at the airport, following which he made his way to the hotel. Pictures of him sitting alone at the airport had made their way to social media as well. Usually, he is accompanied by a big entourage, which includes coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Trending

Samuel Lopez, who has also been a part of Alcaraz's team for quite some time now, will fill in for Ferrero at the ATP 500 event.

Alcaraz last played at the Australian Open, where he was bundled out in the quarterfinals by 10-time former champion Novak Djokovic. The youngster had at the time confirmed his participation at the event in Rotterdam, while also giving further insight into his schedule for the next couple of months. He had said (as quoted by Diario AS):

“Right now I want to get home, disconnect a little, rest, go back to training and to the courts to improve what I want to improve. And then what comes next is Rotterdam, Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, nice tours. Especially the first tournaments, because it will be my first time in them,” Carlos Alcaraz had said in Melbourne.

While the Qatar Open is also played in February, the Indian Wells and Miami Open make up the Sunshine Double that headlines the schedule for March.

Carlos Alcaraz leads stacked field at 2025 Rotterdam Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz leads a strong field at this year's Rotterdam Open. As the top seed, he will anchor the top half of the draw at this year's tournament.

The Spaniard has been drawn against local player Botic Van De Zandschulp, who had upset him at last year's US Open. The likes of Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz also crowd the top half.

Daniil Medvedev and Alex De Minaur find themselves on a collision course in the bottom half, which features other big names including Arthur Fils, Stan Wawrinka Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback