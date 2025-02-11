Fans slammed sports television personality Stephen A Smith for criticizing Serena Williams' surprise cameo in the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The tennis legend became a huge talking point of the event by crip walking during Kendrick Lamar's fiery rendition of 'Not Like Us.'

On Sunday, February 9, Super Bowl LIX featured a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. During the highly anticipated Halftime Show, rapper Kendrick Lamar electrified the crowd with a performance of his Grammy-winning song Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake.

Williams made a surprise cameo, crip walking on stage—a moment that quickly went viral. Reports have long speculated that Williams and Drake were romantically involved before she married Alexis Ohanian, her husband of seven years.

While many in the tennis community praised her appearance, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took a different stance, criticizing Williams’ participation.

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me," Smith said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Social media erupted with sharp responses, ridiculing Smith for his take on Williams 'trolling' Drake, despite the fact that she has been happily married to Reddit co-founder Ohanian.

"A 57 year old UNMARRIED man with a receding hairline who has never BEEN married mind you, saying he would divorce our greatest living athlete who has been happily married for 8 years to her very rich and loving husband—keep quiet forehead," one fan wrote.

"As KD said.. nobody takes this clown seriously anymore.." another fan wrote.

"With all the love in the world, my brother in Christ, not even in your wildest dreams would you ever be in a position to be able to divorce Serena Williams... Like, E V E R," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions criticizing Smith.

"Stephen thinking he could pull Williams is so comical," one fan wrote.

"Why the f**k do we care what Mr.potato head has to say?" another fan asked.

"She don’t want your dusty a** anyway," yet another fan wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & the tennis world reacted to Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo

Serena Williams at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Several tennis stars reacted to Serena Williams' Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show cameo. Carlos Alcaraz took to his Instagram Story to share a video of the cameo and wrote:

"Just epic ✨🔥"

Novak Djokovic also shared a video on his Story and wrote:

“Yeahhhhh 🤩🙌😍.”

Naomi Osaka took to X and wrote:

"Oh nooooo 😭😭😭"

Meanwhile, Serena's sister Venus Williams, reacted to the performance on her X account as well as on Instagram. Other tennis personalities including Alexander Zverev, Eugenie Bouchard, Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs and Boris Becker also complimented the American.

