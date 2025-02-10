Serena Williams' surprise cameo during the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of Kendrick Lamar took the tennis world by surprise. Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, and several others reacted to the American crip walking to 'Not Like Us.'

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Serena Williams made her presence known at the stadium. She took to social media to share updates, while her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also posted about it. However, no one expected what was coming next.

During the highly anticipated Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar delivered a fiery rendition of his Grammy-winning hit Not Like Us. At one point, the camera pulled back to reveal Williams crip-walking at the front of the stage, locking eyes with the camera. The 43-year-old tennis icon stole the spotlight with her surprise cameo in a performance that also featured SZA and Samuel L. Jackson.

Taking to social media, several personalities from the tennis world reacted to her performance. Her sister Venus took to X and shared Serena's video, writing:

"You did that!!! 💙✨ @serenawilliams"

As soon as Serena was spotted on stage, Naomi Osaka took to X and wrote:

"Oh nooooo 😭😭😭"

Eugenie Bouchard took to her Instagram Stories to share an image of her watching the performance live.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

Alexander Zverev shared Williams' post about her performance on his Story.

Alexander Zverev's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @alexzverev123)

Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs also reshared the post on her Instagram Story.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @rennaestubbs)

Eventually, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who came out on top with a 40-22 win to stop the Chiefs from winning a Super Bowl three-peat.

Serena Williams shared several posts online documenting her Super Bowl LIX cameo

Serena Williams at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Taking to X, Instagram, and Threads, Serena Williams shared several posts on all platforms documenting her Super Bowl LIX cameo.

On X, she expressed confusion about who to support at the event, writing:

"This superbowl is wild not sure who to root for??"

Later, she shared several behind-the-scenes videos of her getting glammed up for the performance. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also shared a video of herself after the performance where she said:

"Ooh, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon... I would have been fiiiined!"

She shared a short Reel of her performance on Instagram, along with several other posts and images. Safe to say, the tennis icon became one of the biggest talking points of the NFL’s biggest night in 2025.

