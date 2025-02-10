Novak Djokovic drops 1-word reaction to Serena Williams crip-walking in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are arguably two of the best tennis players of all time. While Djokovic is still busy dominating the courts, Williams called time on her tennis career in 2022 and has since moved on to different adventures. Most recently, the American starred in rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show, and her performance drew support from her Serbian counterpart.

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. The game's halftime show featured Lamar, who performed multiple big hits, including ‘Not Like Us’, which was 2024’s breakout hit, earning over a billion streams on Spotify. During the performance of the Grammy-winning song, Williams came onto the stage, performing the Crip Walk, a popular Los Angeles dance move.

Williams later posted a video of her performance on Instagram, and Djokovic reshared the video to his Instagram story, writing:

“Yeahhhhh 🤩🙌😍.”

Via @djokernole on Instagram

Over the course of her career, Serena Williams claimed a total of 23 singles Grand Slam titles and 16 doubles Grand Slam titles. She was ranked No. 1 in the world for 319 weeks and is the only player to accomplish a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Novak Djokovic hails Serena Williams as an icon for the sport of tennis

Djokovic and Williams pose together (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are two of the most successful tennis players of all time. Over the years, the Serb has spoken highly about the former World No. 1, and once called her "an icon to this sport".

Speaking to Eurosport in 2021 to congratulate Williams on reaching a career milestone of 1000 matches, he said:

"Serena, congratulations on your big milestone (of) playing 1,000 matches in your career. Words cannot describe how much you contributed to the tennis in general, both male and female side. You've been an icon to this sport. Thank you so much for everything you have done on and off the court and what you keep on doing.”

Speaking in a press conference during the 2021 Australian Open, Djokovic also hailed Williams as one of the greatest athletes ever, saying:

"She’s such an amazing champion that inspires both male and female athletes around the world. But I think when you see a larger picture for her and everything that who she is, what she stands for on and off the court, she’s one of the greatest ever. Ahletes, not just tennis player. I’m just proud and honored to be playing at the same time she does and to see her greatness, experience her greatness is a thrill.”

Novak Djokovic’s career so far has seen him win 24 Grand Slam titles, and hold the World No. 1 rank for 428 weeks across 13 different years.

