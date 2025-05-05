Serena Williams draws excited 3-word reaction from Simone Biles after dazzling in all-white pre-Met Gala outfit

Simone Biles dropped a three-word reaction to Serena Williams’ iconic look ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. Williams has not revealed her outfit for the prestigious event yet, but she wore a stunning white dress that drew praise from Biles.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, winning 11 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals. The 28-year-old American clinched an astonishing three gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and is among the greatest athletes to have come from the USA.

Biles and Williams have been good friends over the years and have shared a strong mutual admiration. The champion gymnast was quick to react to Serena Williams’ outfit check on Instagram, where she shared images of her gorgeous white dress for the evening before the 2025 Met Gala.

Williams’ post mentioned that she had posted highlights of her outfit on TikTok, to which Biles dropped a three-word comment that read:

“Omw to tiktok”

Screengrab of Simone Biles' comment on Serena Williams' post. Source: Instagram

Williams and Biles have attended numerous events together and were recently spotted at the TIME 100 Gala, where Williams referred to Biles as her “new doubles partner” in her post that read:

“The highlight of my night meeting my favorite #Avenger Scarlett Johansson ❤️😍😍 And of course being reunited with my new doubles partner @simonebiles”

Williams, with a record 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, and Biles’ magnificent track record make them among the ideal role models for women in sport.

When Simone Biles chose Serena Williams to be her doubles partner

Serena Williams has won 14 doubles Grand Slam titles. Source: Getty

Right after her superb run at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles was in attendance at the 2024 US Open and was asked who her ideal doubles partner would be on the tennis court. Without a moment of hesitation, Biles picked 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and said:

"Definitely, Serena Williams. I mean she is the GOAT in tennis, so that would be my partner if I had to choose."

Expand Tweet

Biles and Williams have cheered each other on during their successes, and the latter had paid tribute to the women's gymnastics team with a stunning gold-themed photoshoot after their gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Since her retirement in 2022, Williams has worked on multiple business ventures and spends quality time with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. She is married to Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian, and the duo often shares adorable updates of their wholesome moments with their daughters.

