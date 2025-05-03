Serena Williams' daughter Olympia helps father Alexis Ohanian balance work and life in one captivating picture

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared an adorable glimpse alongside daughter Olympia. The renowned tech-entrepreneur uploaded a picture in which he was seen sharing an insightful moment with the 7-year-old. The famous father-daughter duo sat together, focused on the laptop screen, while the little one pointed at the screen.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. The Reddit co-founder often shares moments with Olympia on social media, including their trips to Greece, afternoon teas, and fun golfing sessions. Their journey became inspiring when Olympia became the youngest co-owner in professional sports when her parents secured her a stake in the Angel City Football Club in 2020.

Amid his consistent habit of sharing glimpses of their fun and inspiring moments, Ohanian shared an adorable update on X. The 42-year-old uploaded a picture in which he could be seen sitting beside Olympia as they focus on their HP laptop screen.

While Olympia visibly pointed at the computer screen, Alexis Ohanian paid attention to her drills with a bright smile on his face. Fans loved the update, with the post receiving over 1.4K likes and several comments gushing over their adorable bond.

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter, Olympia, share a mutual interest in technology. The Reddit co-owner indulges in AI-powered math problem-solving sessions, as he created personalized questions for Olympia by including her interests in figures like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shares how AI proved to be a boon for guiding his daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband with daughter Olympia at Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, highlighted the positive aspects of the AI-enabled era. The Reddit co-founder, who himself is an investor in AI startup Plot, mentioned how the applications based on generative AI were of great use, enabling his own kids to learn whatever and whenever they wanted.

He also didn't back down from separating the domains dominated by AI and humans.

"The world we’re entering now is where, thankfully, raw intelligence is going to be commoditized. The things that are going to matter, the things I care about teaching my kids, are less about ‘capital I’ intelligence. Again, that’s going to be a commodity. You’re going to be able to find the answer to anything," he said, in a recent interview with Forbes.

A tech geek himself, Alexis Ohanian has always been interested in the growing potential of AI. He has a massive investment portfolio under his venture firm Seven Seven Six, which has a fine diversification in the AI segment.

