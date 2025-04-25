Serena Williams & $25,000,000 Simone Biles tease surprise tennis collaboration a day after Time 100 Gala meeting

Serena Williams and American gymnast Simone Biles hinted at an unexpected partnership as the tennis star shared images of the duo on social media. The stars were featured in the top 100 most influential list and graced the coveted stage of the TIME 100 Gala, held at the Lincoln Centre in New York on April 24, 2025.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion reminisced about the star-studded evening as she posted pictures from the event of herself with Scarlett Johansson of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame and the $25,000,000-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Olympic gold medallist Biles on her Instagram. She tagged Biles, teasing an unexpected team-up with the icon.

"The highlight of my night meeting my favorite #Avenger Scarlett Johansson ❤️😍😍 And of course being reunited with my new doubles partner @simonebiles" she captioned the post.

Apart from showing love to Williams, Simone Biles also commented under the post by dropping clues about an unexpected collaboration between the two on the tennis court.

"coming soon to a court near you," she wrote.

Screenshot via @serenawillams and @simonebiles on Instagram

Serena Williams also graced the cover of TIME Magazine's special issue that featured Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, announcing the 100 most influential people for this calendar year.

Serena Williams reveals how she misses tennis in exclusive TIME Magazine interview

Serena Williams at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

Serena Williams spoke candidly about her missing tennis during her feature story for TIME Magazine. In the interview that was released on April 16, 2025, the tennis star admitted to feeling the absence of tennis while also highlighting how she feels healthy and confident.

“I miss it a lot, with all my heart. I miss it because I’m healthy. If I couldn't walk, or if I was so out of it, I wouldn’t miss it as much. I think I’m healthy because I didn’t overplay,” she said.

However, she also added that her career in the sport is now in the past as she greatly enjoys being a mom to her two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

“I just can't peel myself away from these children. Another reason I had to transition was because I wanted to have more kids. And I look at Adira and I'm like, ‘Was it worth it?’ I literally thought about it the other day. I was like, ‘Yeah, it was definitely worth it,’” Serena Williams added.

She also has various sports business ventures along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, which allow her to uplift the world of sports, especially women's sports.

