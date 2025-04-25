Serena Williams bonds with $165 million-worth Scarlett Johansson as she illuminates the red carpet at Time 100 gala

Serena Williams was dressed to the nines during her recent red-carpet appearance at the Time 100 Gala. The tennis legend met up with several celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson and Demi Moore, at the event.

Williams was recently honored in TIME’s prestigious 100 most influential people in the world list (2025). Alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion are featured the likes of Simone Biles, Snoop Dogg, and Blake Lively.

Serena Williams attended the gala on Thursday, April 24, at Lincoln Center in New York City. The American opted for an eye-catching black bodycon dress with see-through slits throughout. What stole the show was her ever-sparkling diamond jewelry and her Audemars Piguet watch.

Williams was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet. She caught up with some prominent figures from the entertainment industry. Williams also bonded with $165 million-worth Scarlett Johansson (according to celebritynetworth), who is among the most recognizable faces in the world.

Check the pictures below:

Abby Phillip, Demi Moore, Serena Williams and Sara Sidner 2025 TIME 100 Gala - Source: Getty

Williams with Scarlett Johansson 2025 TIME 100 Gala - Source: Getty

2025 TIME 100 Gala - Source: Getty

2025 TIME 100 Gala - Source: Getty

2025 TIME 100 Gala - Source: Getty

Williams’ inclusion in the 100 most influential people in the world list was widely appreciated in the tennis community. Coco Gauff, who was part of the list in 2024, was stoked by her idol’s presence this year.

Serena Williams on saying goodbye to competitive tennis: "I miss it because I'm healthy"

Williams pictured at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams evolved away from tennis in 2022 with 73 singles titles to her name, including 23 Grand Slams. She also clinched 23 titles in doubles, 14 of them Slam victories with her sister Venus. Meanwhile, in mixed doubles she collected two Majors.

Williams played her final competitive match at the US Open in 2022, drawing the curtain on her 27-year-long illustrious career at the age of 40. In her recent interview with TIME Magazine, the American confessed that she dearly misses her sport, hinting that she still feels healthy enough for competition.

"I miss it a lot, with all my heart. miss it because I’m healthy," she said.

"If I couldn't walk, or if I was so out of it, I wouldn’t miss it as much," Serena Williams explained. "I think I’m healthy because I didn’t overplay."

Williams, however, has no regrets about her decision. She pointed that she wished to dedicate her time to her family and that required taking a leave from competition.

"I just can't peel myself away from these children," she said. "Another reason I had to transition was because I wanted to have more kids."

The 43-year-old conveyed that her second daughter, Adira’s arrival made her decision completely worth it.

"And I look at Adira (born in 2023) and I'm like, ‘Was it worth it?’ I literally thought about it the other day. I was like, ‘Yeah, it was definitely worth it.’"

After halting her tennis career, Serena Williams has created a remarkable business empire, which includes her production company, 926 Productions, and her venture capital fund, Serena Venures.

