Serena Williams' daughter Adira adorably kicks off her preparations for husband Alexis Ohanian's ATHLOS 

Serena Williams' baby daughter, Adira, shared a glimpse of her preparations for her future participation in Alexis Ohanian's brainchild event, ATHLOS. The one-year-old has also added the year in which she will be competing at the Track & Field event.

Ohanian has been one of the biggest advocates of women's sports in recent years, doing his best to promote it to try and bring in a larger audience and also investing in various women's teams. However, last year, he came up with the revolutionary idea of Athlos NYC, an all-women track-and-field, which was conducted in extravagant fashion, catching the eye of sports lovers all over the world.

The event featured some of the biggest names, like Olympic champions Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, and Alexis Holmes. It even featured a performance from the popular Grammy-award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion. The winners were presented with a whopping prize of $60,000 and a special crown from Tiffany & Co.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was at the inaugural Athlos NYC on September 26 last year to celebrate its success. He also got to make some wonderful memories with his elder daughter, Olympia, who adorably got her hands on the Tiffany & Co. crown.

Now it looks like Williams and Ohanian's youngest daughter, Adira, who will be turning two in August this year, has adorably declared that she will be participating in Athlos, albeit in 2045. She shared a picture of herself prepping and posted it with the caption,

"Training for @ATHLOS 2045."

Interestingly, Olympia seems to have gotten a head start over her younger sister.

"Olympia had such a good time, she asked to run the track" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his Athlos NYC adventures

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, had been developing a liking towards running and also enjoyed her time at the inaugural Athlos NYC. He also joked about being 'thankful' that Olympia had taken her mother's athletic physique.

“She runs NY. Olympia had such a good time she asked to run the track at the end and I had to oblige. We gifted dozens of NY track youth tickets to this event because these kids deserve to be part of history - if they can see a professional path, everything changes."

It is worth noting that Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, has shown interest in many other sports, and according to the 23-time Major champion, she is 'actually good' at tennis.

