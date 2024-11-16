Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows adorable moment when their daughter Olympia 'got her hands on' glorious Tiffany & Co. crown at Athlos

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared an adorable picture of their daughter Olympia crowning herself with a Tiffany & Co. crown ahead of the inaugural Athlos event in New York. The event, which sought to celebrate women athletes, was held on September 26 this year.

The Reddit co-founder is a huge supporter of women's sports and decided to organize an event for the women track and field athletes, who Ohanian felt only got the limelight during the Olympics.

"The American women have always been exceptional in track and field,” he told Vogue. “We're all captivated by these women during the Olympics, then for four years it seems like they disappear.”

Ohanian wanted to give women athletes a platform till the next Olympics and this thought catalyzed Athlos.

"Track and field has captivated everyone this year, and you’re seeing these stars get a lot of the attention they deserve. It’s our job to make sure they keep getting it in between now and the next Olympics. That’s what Athlos is about.”

The event hosted 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, and 1500m with the winner receiving a gorgeous Tiffany & Co. crown made of silver along with $60,000.

On November 16, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an adorable image of their seven-year-old daughter Olympia crowning herself with the Tiffany & Co. crown before the event started. She also raced her cousin at the event and Ohanian quipped how he was 'thankful' Olympia was athletic like her mother.

"Before @athlos NY started, Olympia got her hands on the @TiffanyAndCo hardware."

The social media page of Athlos reshared the Ohania's tweet and wrote,

"This is literally the cutest picture we’ve ever seen."

"She won a few robux off me" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia recently played golf together

Serena Williams' husband and daughter at Athlos (Source: Getty)

Much like her parents, Olympia Ohanian is also an avid lover of sports. She often tries her hands at different sports and last week, she played golf with her father Alexis Ohanian.

However, it seems that Olympia managed to get the better of her father since Ohanian mentioned how she managed to win Robux off him, which is the currency used in the online game Roblox.

"Putting pool with Jr this morning. She won a few robux off me," Serena Williams' husband tweeted.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are not only parents to Olympia but also have another daughter named Adira River. The Reddit co-founder also shared his Spotify Wrapped page recently and joked about how his daughters heavily influenced it.

