Did Simone Biles get botox? All about the buzz about plastic surgery amid the gymnast's luxury vacation pictures

Simone Biles recently embarked on a vacation with her husband, Jonathan Owens, to Belize. The American gymnast had a great time with her husband and did some fun activities, including fishing as well as enjoying local delicacies.

Ad

Biles shared highlights of her trip on her official social media accounts, and the internet was abuzz about the most decorated Olympian's vacation outfits as well as the picturesque views of the deep blue waters. Amid discussions about the gymnast's vacation, rumors started to spread on social media about the gymnast getting plastic surgery, with influencers reacting and expressing their thoughts about the same.

Moreover, The Daily Mail reported that popular creator and plastic surgery consultant Dana Omari reacted to one of the gymnast's pictures and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Simone Biles with the breast aug!! She looks incredible."

Several fans expressed their thoughts on the plastic surgery theory and wrote:

"You can still see the scars. She definitely did."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Looks good. Gymnastics at her level may have altered her hormones and stunted the development of the body," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, despite all the discussions on social media, there have been no confirmed reports about Simone Biles undergoing plastic surgery. The Olympic gold medalist had previously admitted to getting Botox in a TikTok video.

Simone Biles shared that she got 'baby botox on her 27th birthday. She shared a hilarious incident from her training and shared that sometimes her eyebrow would lift on its own slowly before getting back 20 seconds later. Biles shared that she did not like it and did not get it again.

Ad

"I have a funny story for you guys. So for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like baby Botox. Just right here, like my T-zone. And I did not like it, so I haven't got it again. And mind you, that was back in March. But it's because I would be like standing at practice and then my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this," Biles said.

Ad

"And then Zoe would be like 'Simone, your eyebrow is doing it again!' and I feel it, but I couldn't get it back down. It would go back down in like 20 seconds and it would randomly do that. And I have like no idea, but now I can do all the facials, so not doing that again!" she added.

Ad

Ad

Simone Biles opens up about dealing with criticism

Simone Biles competes in Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about dealing with criticism in an interview with Today. The American shared that she faced a lot of backlash after her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles expressed that she limited her social media usage during those times to be away from the negative messages and focus on her mental health.

Ad

"Limiting social media and stuff like that is going to be (important)," she said.

Moreover, Biles shared that she uses social media in a positive way to connect with her fans as well as for entertainment.

"Insta is good. It’s a good way to connect. It’s a way to share what we’re going through. And TikTok. I’ve tried to make a little more TikToks, I’m not the greatest at that. I’m learning," she added.

Simone Biles shared she tries to focus on the massive love and positivity from fans on social media rather than be affected by the hate messages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More