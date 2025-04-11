Catching up all on latest news for LA 2028 this week: Changes that may impact Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone & Team USA 

The latest updates by the International Olympic Committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Games will increase the opportunities for athletes like Simone Biles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to expand their medal counts. So far, in her three appearances at the Olympic Games, Biles has never won less than two medals.

The IOC introduced new updates on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, USA. Multiple sports, including track events, gymnastics, swimming, golf, and soccer, will see a rise in the number of events at the next edition of the Games. After the Paris edition's record of equal male and female participation, the Los Angeles edition will register more female athletes (5,655) than their male counterparts (5,543) in over 36 sports.

The 50m freestyle in swimming was included in the Games during the 1988 Seoul edition. Now, the 2028 swimming events will witness the debut of 50m backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly for both men and women, via NBC Sports. The mixed 4x400m relay, featuring two female and two male runners per team, made its debut at the Tokyo Games. The track relay events at the 2028 edition will see the addition of a mixed 4x100m relay race.

Other sports, including archery, golf, and table tennis, will also see an addition in the mixed-gender team events. While the sport climbing will have two separate medal events for bouldering and lead, unlike before, boxing will see an addition of a weight category.

How will the new updates by the International Olympic Committee for the 2028 Games affect Simone Biles?

Simone Biles of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles will have a chance to increase the number of medals per Games. The gymnastics will feature a new mixed-gender team event category at the 2028 edition, hence increasing the opportunity for female and male individual and team athletes to raise their medal tally. The IOC will decide on the final competition format by the end of May 2025.

So far, Simone Biles has won 11 medals in her three appearances at the Olympic Games. At her debut Games in 2016, she collected five medals, including four gold and one bronze, followed by two in the Tokyo edition. Three years later, in Paris, she clinched four medals, again dominating the all-around event. At all her appearances, Biles has helped the American team bag a medal in the team event.

The number of women's soccer teams (16) will surpass that of men's (12). The women’s and men’s 3x3 basketball tournaments will feature four teams per gender. Women’s solo (CW1x), men’s solo (CM1x), and mixed double sculls (CX2x) will debut in the rowing events.

