“Causes a lot of mental fatigue”- Andi Jackson and Harper Murray open up about long rallies as Nebraska Volleyball extends unbeaten streak

Harper Murray and Andi Jackson recently opened up about the impact of long rallies after their recent victory over the Washington Huskies. The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball team extended its unbeaten streak to 15-0.

Jackson and Murray attended the press conference after the match, as recorded by the Hail Varsity channel. Jackson was asked about the impact of the long rallies, to which the 20-year-old middle blocker responded, as she said,

"It's exhausting. Um, and it's like obviously, very physically tiring, but I think more than anything like it causes a lot of mental fatigue, just having to be so locked for one play, and the ball's going everywhere, and you know, you just have to stay mentally strong in that moment because you can't give up. The other team is also fighting for that point." [1:40 onwards]

The 20-year-old player further added,

"And so I think, more than anything what people don't realize is, it's a mental battle between teams when it starts to get really really long. Um, so we had a lot of those tonight."

The Nebraska Volleyball team will now compete against the Purdue Boilermarkers in their away game at the Holloway Gymnasium tomorrow.

When Andi Jackson opened up about women's sports and representing Nebraska Volleyball

Andi Jackson talks about the culture of Nebraska Volleyball [Image Source : Andi Jackson's Instagram]

Andi Jackson previously opened up about the culture of Nebraska Volleyball. In her conversation with the B1G Network, the middle blocker mentioned,

“I'm so incredibly grateful. We talked about it all the time on our team. Just the platforms that we have here at Nebraska, we do not take them for granted. Obviously, people mean it when they say there's no place like Nebraska. So first of all we're so grateful for that.”

The 20-year-old player further shared her thoughts about representing women's sports as she added,

“It's so incredible and getting to represent it. I'm super grateful but it's just such an honor getting to represent not only women's volleyball but just women's sports as a whole and have such a big platform and try to empower younger athletes to also go and be great and just set high standards."

Andi Jackson had joined the Nebraska Volleyball team in the 2023 season. She was a part of the team that entered the NCAA Championships finals in 2023, as well as the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers missed another consecutive final by a whisker to the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

