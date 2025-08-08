  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Champion of the entire world" - Bo Bassett reacts as brother Keegan shares feelings after becoming U17 World champion

"Champion of the entire world" - Bo Bassett reacts as brother Keegan shares feelings after becoming U17 World champion

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:36 GMT
Bo Bassett made his feelings known after his brother became a world champion - Source: @bo.bassett, @keegan.bassett/Instagram)
Bo Bassett made his feelings known after his brother became a world champion - Source: @bo.bassett, @keegan.bassett/Instagram)

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared a message for his younger brother Keegan Bassett after he earned the 45kg world title at the U17 World Championships. This was the same title that Bo earned four years ago at the Worlds, with his brother now following in his footsteps. Keegan defeated Parsa Tahmasbi of Iran via pinfall in the finals to claim the title, marking his first world title.

Ad

Bo Bassett is recognized as one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the United States. Bassett became the youngest world champion in wrestling history when he won the 45kg title in Budapest at the 2021 Cadet World Championships. He is now a three-time Iron Man, Super 32 and Powerade champion, establishing himself as one of the United States' best young wrestlers. Bassett confirmed his college commitment to the University of Iowa, before de-committing recently to explore his options further. He last competed at the Fargo National Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Keegan Bassett took to Instagram to post about his victory at the World Championships, writing:

"Set huge goals, dream big, go all in, smash the goal and repeat! Next goal is loaded! Back to work"
Ad

Bo Bassett commented on the post, sharing his support for his younger brother:

"Champion of the entire world. So insanely proud of you KB❤️"
Still taken from Bassett&#039;s Instagram (Source: @keegan.bassett/Instagram)
Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @keegan.bassett/Instagram)

Bassett defeated Clinton Shepherd of Indiana to win the 144lb title at the Fargo National Championships.

Ad

Bo Bassett: "I always try to challenge myself"

Still taken from Bassett&#039;s Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)
Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett recently spoke about what he learnt from his victory against Clinton Shepherd at the 2025 Fargo National Championships. In an interview with USA Wrestling after the match, he said: (0:58 onwards)

Ad
"Well, I always try to challenge myself and so there were people texting because I was in the registration for Fargo and I’m like, man, I want to wrestle every single event that I can. So, if I wrestle somewhere like seniors and I’m wrestling guys that I’ve looked up to my whole life, I’m going to battle. And if I wrestle at Fargo, I’m going to battle. And so, within those battles, there’s always things to learn from. Off the top of my head, I can think of three or four right now that I got to work on, add, and just keep getting better, representing the Lord."
Ad
youtube-cover

Bo Bassett also recently revealed that he decommitted from the University of Iowa because he felt it was not the right fit for him, following long discussions with his family.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications