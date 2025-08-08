"Champion of the entire world" - Bo Bassett reacts as brother Keegan shares feelings after becoming U17 World champion

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared a message for his younger brother Keegan Bassett after he earned the 45kg world title at the U17 World Championships. This was the same title that Bo earned four years ago at the Worlds, with his brother now following in his footsteps. Keegan defeated Parsa Tahmasbi of Iran via pinfall in the finals to claim the title, marking his first world title.Bo Bassett is recognized as one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the United States. Bassett became the youngest world champion in wrestling history when he won the 45kg title in Budapest at the 2021 Cadet World Championships. He is now a three-time Iron Man, Super 32 and Powerade champion, establishing himself as one of the United States' best young wrestlers. Bassett confirmed his college commitment to the University of Iowa, before de-committing recently to explore his options further. He last competed at the Fargo National Championships.Keegan Bassett took to Instagram to post about his victory at the World Championships, writing:&quot;Set huge goals, dream big, go all in, smash the goal and repeat! Next goal is loaded! Back to work&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett commented on the post, sharing his support for his younger brother:&quot;Champion of the entire world. So insanely proud of you KB❤️&quot;Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @keegan.bassett/Instagram)Bassett defeated Clinton Shepherd of Indiana to win the 144lb title at the Fargo National Championships.Bo Bassett: &quot;I always try to challenge myself&quot;Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)Bo Bassett recently spoke about what he learnt from his victory against Clinton Shepherd at the 2025 Fargo National Championships. In an interview with USA Wrestling after the match, he said: (0:58 onwards)&quot;Well, I always try to challenge myself and so there were people texting because I was in the registration for Fargo and I’m like, man, I want to wrestle every single event that I can. So, if I wrestle somewhere like seniors and I’m wrestling guys that I’ve looked up to my whole life, I’m going to battle. And if I wrestle at Fargo, I’m going to battle. And so, within those battles, there’s always things to learn from. Off the top of my head, I can think of three or four right now that I got to work on, add, and just keep getting better, representing the Lord.&quot;Bo Bassett also recently revealed that he decommitted from the University of Iowa because he felt it was not the right fit for him, following long discussions with his family.