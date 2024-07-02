"Champions are made in the off-season"- Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar unfazed after failing to make U.S. Olympic team to Paris

Brock Lesnar has been a vital part of his daughter Mya Lesnar’s career growth and she proved that by remaining unfazed despite missing out on the US team to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Competing in the shot put, Mya Lesnar finished 12th after throwing 16.77m.

With her 12th-place finish, Mya could not be selected to compete at the event since only the top three athletes were eligible to compete at the event in the Paris Olympics.

Chase Jackson, Raven Saunders, and Jaida Rose finished first, second, and third to automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After missing out on the team, Brock Lesnar’s daughter shared an encouraging statement on her Instagram page. She now goes back to the drawing board, with the guidance of her father, hoping to bounce back next season.

"Champions are made in the off-season," read the caption.

Meanwhile, the youngster has achieved a lot as a student-athlete and managed to etch her name in the books of history.

In March, she made history by becoming the school’s first women’s indoor track and field national champion, clinching the shot put title at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships. She was also the 2024 Mountain West Women’s Indoor Track and Field Student-Athlete of the Year.

In May, the daughter of the former UFC and WWE Champion struck with records, breaking the Mountain West all-time shot put and championship records to win the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

As per Pink Villa, Mya admitted that her father, Brock Lesnar has been very supportive in her career. She added that the world sees Brock Lesnar differently from how she does since the champion is primarily just her father.

"I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me,” she said.

“I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now my kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool."

Biggest lesson Brock Lesnar taught his 22-year-old daughter Mya Lesnar

Mya Lesnar (L) and her father Brock Lesnar (R)

Mya Lesnar opened up about the biggest lesson her father, Brock Lesnar taught her as she started making headlines in the world of sports.

Mya is slowly chatting her path through her career as a shot putter and has already earned major milestones. However, she admitted to taking cautious steps, thanks to the vital lessons her father, Brock Lesnar, taught her.

"Right after I won my NCAA title he was like, ‘Take it all in, enjoy it. And then, you know, put it away. And, you know, we move on.' At first I was like, ‘What do you mean? I have been literally dreaming about this day and it was such an incredible moment.'," she told MSN.

"Then I kind of thought about it... that is kind of just how life happens - you win some, you lose some and it's important to recognize all the hard work that you have put in. I think the biggest thing that he has taught me is, ‘Do not let your trophies or anything that you've done change you as a person’."

Mya added that in her career, she has worked hard to be successful but also watched her steps and not let that get into her head.

"So, yeah...it sounds super cliché I guess, but... I guess I just moved on and I'm ready for the next thing, and that's kind of how he's always lived," she added.

Missing out on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is not the end of the road for the 22-year-old who started making waves in 2022.

Her recent performances have been nothing short of stunning and as she tries to create a name for herself, she will be keen to keep in mind her father’s advice for years to come.

