Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya breaks another record

Mya Lesnar, daughter of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, broke another record track and field record recently. Mya is currently a junior at Colorado State University and represents the Rams' track and field team.

According to CSU's track and field Instagram account, Mya Lesnar was one of many student-athletes who competed in the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Championship. Mya helped the Rams' women's track and field team win its fifth straight Mountain West and second consecutive outdoor championship win.

Mya won the Women's Field and Women's Track Performer of the Meet after breaking her school shot put record after throwing 19.08 meters. Her previous record was 19.07 meters earlier this year at the New Mexico Don Kirby Invitational.

Mya Lesnar first made headlines back in December when she became Colorado State's record holder for indoor shot put after a throw of 18.50 meters. The record lasted just two months when, in New Mexico with Brock Lesnar in attendance, she threw 19.07 meters to break the previous record.

The 22-year-old athlete is set to enter her senior year with the Rams and is not looking to slow down anytime soon. WWE commentator Pat McAfee revealed on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that Mya is interested in representing the United States in this year's Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

"Sources have told me that Mya Lesnar is now 224 lbs of all muscle, ready to throw a rock for the United States of America when her time comes, and beat the hell out of everybody else," McAfee said.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar's collegiate career

Mya Lesnar was born and raised in Minnesota. She's the daughter of Brock Lesnar and Nicole Bjerke. She has three brothers, named Brayden, Duke and Turk. She went to Alexandria High School before becoming a part of the track and meet team for Arizona State University.

Lesnar studied criminal justice at Arizona State for two years before transferring to Colorado State in 2022. She also changed her degree from criminal justice to sociology. She wants to finish her studies, continue her track and field career, and be part of the Olympic team.

Some of the accolades she earned at CSU include All-Amerian Honorable Mention and Mountain Conference Champion last year. She also won the women's shot put championship earlier this year.

