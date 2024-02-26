Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya breaks another incredible record

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, broke another school record and took home more accolades as a junior for the Colorado State Rams track and field team.

Mya made headlines back in December when she broke the record for women's indoor shot put for Colorado State. Her throw of 18.50 meters was a new record and it was celebrated by both the Rams community, as well as many members of the WWE Universe.

The 22-year-old track and field star was named the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Week. Her new record lasted less than two months when she broke her own record last week at the New Mexico Don Kirby Invitational. Brock was in attendance when she recorded 19.07 meters on her shot put.

The accolades didn't stop there as Mya Lesnar was awarded Women's Performer of the Meet of the Mountain West Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships. Mya took home the shot put championship because the 19.07 meters is the highest mark in the NCAA Women's shot put four kilograms category.

Brock Lesnar's daughter also placed first in the women's throw at 22.06 meters, which is the second-highest in Colorado State history. It also placed 12th in the nation in the 220-pound category.

Mya Lesnar's season has been incredible, but it might not be the last we see of The Beast's daughter. Pat McAfee recently reported that Mya could represent the United States in the upcoming Olympics in Paris, France this summer.

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. There were rumors that The Beast would return at Royal Rumble 2024, but his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon scandal halted plans for him.

Lesnar was not named in Janel Grant's lawsuit, but details from the case were just too graphic and immoral. WWE eventually removed him from the SuperCard video game series and the WWE 2K24 roster. He was initially on the cover of the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24, but was erased.

LA Knight also replaced Lesnar in WWE's opening video, which was a clear sign that the company was distancing itself from their highest-paid talent. There are currently no plans for Lesnar to appear at WrestleMania 40. He was rumored to be facing Gunther at the event before the scandal broke out.

Brock Lesnar's supposed replacement in the Royal Rumble match was reportedly Bron Breakker, who recently made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown.

Has Brock Lesnar made his final appearance in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.