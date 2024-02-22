WWE removes two major superstars from 2K24 roster

The full WWE 2K24 video game roster has been revealed for the upcoming release. However, two of the biggest names were apparently pulled from the game.

There was some speculation on Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar being pulled from the game due to recent allegations of sexual misconduct from a former employee, which the former XFL owner has denied. The company has distanced itself from Lesnar, while McMahon resigned from parent company TKO.

Today, 2K released what they are billing as the "full" roster of playable superstars in WWE 2K24. After much speculation, 2K has apparently confirmed that Lesnar will not be on the regular roster, and there is also no mention of the Mr. McMahon character.

It should be mentioned that there are a few other notable names missing from the "full" roster posted by 2K, including CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. It's believed that these two, and others, will be confirmed via 2K's official roster video when it drops this week.

Lesnar is losing out on at least two video game deals due to the allegations from the McMahon lawsuit. It was revealed earlier this month how 2K also pulled The Beast from the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game.

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K24 is set to be released on Friday, March 8. The Deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania Editions will be released three days prior, on Tuesday, March 5.

Who is the highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K24?

The superstar ratings are often a hot topic of discussion among fans and wrestlers when it's time for the latest video game from WWE and 2K to drop.

While not all 2K24 ratings have been revealed as of now, Rhea Ripley has received the highest in-game rating so far. The current Women's World Champion has an overall rating of 96, which is fitting when you consider her dominance. The highest male superstar rating as of now is Cody Rhodes with a 93.

Of the ratings revealed so far, the other high-ranking superstars include Bianca Belair with a 95, Becky Lynch with a 92, plus a 90 rating for GUNTHER, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso.

It's believed that names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and IYO SKY may end up taking the top spots from Ripley and Rhodes right now.

Do you plan on playing 2K24? What is your favorite pro wrestling video game of all time? Sound off in the comments below!

