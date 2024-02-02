Another huge blow for Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar has reportedly suffered another major setback after he was removed from last week's WWE Royal Rumble PLE.

Lesnar was allegedly implicated in the lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant. The Beast Incarnate was reportedly set to appear in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but plans by Triple H-led creative changed mere days before the event.

In a new development, 2K has removed Brock Lesnar from its Supercard Digital Collectible game. This was pointed out by several fans, and PWInsider confirmed the same after asking around.

Here's what PWInsider noted:

"In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game. It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company's lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event. Lesnar was slated to return and begin his WrestleMania season storyline, but in the wake of the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis several days before, we are told the company chose to 'withdraw' Lesnar's involvement." [H/T PWInsider]

PWInsider also noted that fans should expect to see the legend downplayed "as much as possible" going forward by 2K and other licensees.

There's a chance that Brock Lesnar is done with WWE for good

The allegations against Vince McMahon, Lesnar, and others in the lawsuit were horrifying.

Since the details of the lawsuit came out, fans across the world have been wanting WWE to completely cut ties with the ones accused.

Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world today. He is a multiple-time WWE Champion. He made his WWE debut in 2002, and it didn't take long for him to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

He is one of the most decorated stars in the history of WWE, but his legacy is in grave danger at present.

Do you see Brock Lesnar appearing on WWE TV ever again? Sound off in the comments section below.

