Brock Lesnar's daughter to represent the USA at the 2024 Olympics? Exploring the potential

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, is making rounds online after being eerily similar to her father, both in looks and athletic abilities. Interestingly, the similarities between the father and daughter duo may increase soon.

Mya Lynn Lesnar was born on April 10, 2002, and is the daughter of Brock Lesnar and Nicole McClain, the WWE star's former partner. She has a twin brother named Luke, who is just as talented in sports as she is. The 21-year-old plays several sports, including shot put, volleyball, and track and field.

On a recent The Pat McAfee Show, the titular star stated that his sources reported that Brock Lesnar's daughter might be gearing up to represent the USA in the Olympics:

“Sources have told me that Mya Lesnar is now 224 lbs of all muscle, ready to throw a rock for the United States of America when her time comes, and beat the hell out of everybody else.”

Mya recently made headlines for scoring 18.50 in Colorado State's women's indoor shot put earlier this month. The previous record was 17.55 meters, and Mya's performance placed her first nationwide in the indoor shot put competition.

What teachings does Brock Lesnar pass on to his daughter and sons?

Brock's latest WWE appearance was in SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate excels in multiple sports, whether that may be in professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, or football. Although he is one of the most well-known athletes, he ensures that his children remain humble.

While on a Q&A session with Newsday, Brock shared that he teaches his kids to fight for what they want as if they're "homeless" and advises them to be go-getters and that things aren't handed to them:

"It’s funny how people that come from nothing end up with some success. That’s what I mean. That’s why I tell my kids all the time, ‘I want you to feel like you’re homeless. Fight like you’re homeless. Play hockey like you’re homeless.’ Because that’s the person you have to be to fight for things in your life. You have to just be a go-getter. Things aren’t just going to be given to you.”

Will Mya Lesnar be interested in joining WWE?

There have been several children of wrestling legends who followed their parent's journey in WWE, and Mya is no exception. While she may be focusing on a different sport now, she may also grow interested in wrestling in the future. Vince Russo even believes Brock Lesnar wouldn't stop her daughter from joining if she wants.

It would be interesting to see what the future of Mya Lesnar looks like, whether that may be in WWE or elsewhere.

