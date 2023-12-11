Brock Lesnar's daughter to join pro-wrestling? Former WWE writer shares his take (Exclusive)

With WWE legend Brock Lesnar making a mark on the pro-wrestling business during his career, a WWE veteran believes his daughter can follow in his footsteps to create her own legacy as well.

Mya Lynn Lesnar recently took the internet by storm when she set a school record in shot put, covering an awe-inducing distance of 18.50 meters. This led to significant discussion about her future, and whether pro-wrestling would be a part of it. Given her impressive physique and the fact she is the daughter of Brock Lesnar, it seems quite possible that she could join her father's career in the squared circle as well.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo was asked to share his thoughts on the possibility. The former WWE writer stated:

"Oh my God, I mean bro, I am sure she has got the genes man. If that's what she wants to do and if... I just wonder how he (Brock Lesnar) feels about her, getting in the business. I am sure he's not gonna stop her, I am just wondering how he feels about her getting in the business. But my God bro, if she has those genes, no doubt about it." [3:14 onwards]

The former WWE writer recently commented on Sami Zayn as well

Vince Russo has quite a few opinions about pro-wrestling, which may not be agreed upon by others. For instance, he doesn't seem to think too highly of Sami Zayn.

Speaking on The Brand, the veteran explained his 'heat' with the former Honorary Uce.

"My heat with Sami Zayn is, can I be honest with you, bro? Bro, you are in the opening of RAW, you look like a f***ing slob. You look like a slob, bro. And if I'm a casual fan watching this at home, if I happen to stumble upon this, that's exactly what I'm saying. Who is this slob in the ring?" [0:39 – 1:00]

Whether this will elicit a response from the WWE Superstar or not, is something only time will tell.

