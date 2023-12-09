WWE veteran explains his heat with Sami Zayn

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has made no secret that he is not a fan of Sami Zayn's on-screen persona. In a recent podcast episode, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion explained why he dislikes the RAW star's WWE act.

Zayn has established himself as one of the top babyfaces in the wrestling business over the last 18 months. Although most fans enjoy the 39-year-old's work, some have criticized him for failing to look like a top star.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo highlighted concerns with the way Zayn presents himself:

"My heat with Sami Zayn is, can I be honest with you, bro? Bro, you are in the opening of RAW, you look like a f***ing slob. You look like a slob, bro. And if I'm a casual fan watching this at home, if I happen to stumble upon this, that's exactly what I'm saying. Who is this slob in the ring?" [0:39 – 1:00]

Former WCW wrestler Konnan recently made similar comments about Zayn on his K100 podcast. He advised the WrestleMania 39 main-eventer to get a tan and improve his physique to look more like a star.

Vince Russo compares Mick Foley and Sami Zayn

In the 1990s, WWE legend Mick Foley sported a similar appearance to Sami Zayn at a time when he was one of the biggest names in wrestling.

Unlike Zayn, Vince Russo believes Foley still carried himself like someone fans should be invested in. The former WWE writer also compared Roman Reigns' long-time rival to the cartoon character Pig-Pen:

"Even Mick Foley, the way Mick looked as Mankind, Mick looked like a star," Russo said. "Mick didn't look like a slob. You know who Sami Zayn reminds me of? He reminds me of Pig-Pen. You know Pig-Pen from Charlie Brown? That's who the dude reminds me of!" [1:03 – 1:19]

Russo added that Zayn needs to "clean up" his image if he wants to reach the next level in WWE.

Are you a fan of Zayn's current character? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.