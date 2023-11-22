WWE will never push Roman Reigns' former rival to the top guy position for one sole reason, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Sami Zayn's looks prevent him from receiving a significant push in WWE.

Zayn has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2013. The 39-year-old held several championships, including the NXT Championship, the Intercontinental Title, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Zayn's status in WWE, claiming the company will probably never push him to a top guy position because he does not look like a star.

"Bro, I love Sami Zayn but, would it hurt to rock a f***ing tan. And that dad body does not look intimidating. I think that WWE would never push him as the top guy because of his look because he doesn't look like a star. You know, I think he comes from that era of like the early 2000s, you know, the Punks and the Joes, and that whole Ring of Honor crew where pageantry and body wasn't important," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"It was just wrestling and having a wrestling gimmick. But yo, you're missing another part of the equation. You gotta look like a star. Look at all the people that get chances that they weren't that good wrestling but they look like a star, from Jade Cargill to Batista." [From 02:17 - 03:02]

WWE Creative has been ignoring Sami Zayn, believes Teddy Long. Check out his comments here.

Sami Zayn will compete in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso have been feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The former Honorary Uce will team up with them to square off against the villainous group in a WarGames match at Survivor Series this weekend.

Last night, Drew McIntyre announced he will join The Judgment Day's team at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes revealed that Randy Orton will return after over a year of absence to become the fifth member of his team.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens appeared in two "mega films" with Indian movie star Karthi. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.