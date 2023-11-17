WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens appearing in two "mega films" with Indian movie star Karthi

WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens recently appeared in two "mega films" alongside Indian movie star Karthi on Sony Sports Network, which is the Stamford-based promotion's official broadcasting partner in India.

Zayn and Owens visited India during the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad in September. The duo locked horns with Indus Sher in a thrilling contest. However, the bout ended in a DQ after Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre interfered.

The Scottish Warrior has previously starred in several advertisement films alongside John Abraham and Karthi. However, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions showcased their skills outside the ring this time.

These videos were shot in Tamil and Telegu to bring 'Jabar Masti, Tagda Action, and Jamkar Mazaa' to fans in India, with the tagline suggesting that 'WWE means 100% pure sports entertainment.'

The first film showcased a thrill seeker trying to perform a bike stunt but failed to do so. However, Sami Zayn caught him mid-air with Kevin Owens stopping the bike in style. Karthi, alongside the two superstars, then insisted that viewers watch the action on live television instead of performing stunts in real life, reiterating the company's motto of "Don't Try This At Home."

Check out the film below:

The second film adopted a more humorous take as Sami, Kevin, and Karthi can be seen redirecting people trying to seek enjoyment from a public altercation. The WWE Superstars, this time, added a personal touch for the Indian viewers as they spoke in their local language.

This film also sent a similar message to the first one with the company's motto, "Don't Try This At Home."

Check out the second film below:

South Superstar Karthi stated that he felt immense pleasure to be a part of Sony Sports Network and WWE. The star added that he was delighted to team up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for these thrilling videos.

"As a WWE fan, it gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Sony Sports Network and WWE in the 'WWE means 100% pure sports entertainment’ campaign. WWE's ability to enthrall audiences with gripping storylines and exhilarating performances sets it apart on the global stage. I am delighted to team up with WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to continue our promise to deliver all the thrilling WWE action live and exclusive in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Sports Network," Karthi said.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, had this to say about being committed to bringing the excitement of WWE to fans in India:

"Sony Sports Network remains committed to bringing the excitement of WWE to fans in India, not only through thrilling TV action and live events but also through campaigns to strengthen our connection with the audience. We take pride in continuously consolidating our partnership with WWE to continue bringing engaging content to our passionate fans. The broadcast of WWE in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4 has consistently witnessed an impressive viewership and our latest campaign, featuring South Superstar Karthi alongside WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, launched in Tamil and Telugu, takes a significant step towards our promise to cater to the South market.”

WWE has been trying to expand its growth in the Indian market for quite some time, and it seems like the company is headed in the right direction by keeping its promise to deliver live-action and thrilling videos through Sony Sports Network.

Fans can watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW on Tuesdays, WWE NXT on Wednesdays, and WWE SmackDown on Saturdays on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

