WWE creative has been ignoring 3-time Intercontinental Champion, believes Teddy Long (Exclusive)

While WWE's creative department has put on some highly appreciated storylines in the past few years, Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks a particular former champion needs to have a definite direction.

The ex-champion in question, Sami Zayn, was arguably at the peak of his run recently during his involvement with the Bloodline. Since dropping the tag team titles to Judgment Day at Payback earlier this year, Sami and Owens split up and returned to singles action. However, this has noticeably slowed the momentum of the former Honorary Uce.

Speaking about the Bloodline's current state on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"I think some of those guys that were involved in that, I think they are maybe in limbo. That means that right now, they may be trying to figure out just exactly what they want to do with each one of them. Do they wanna start something else? So, I think right now, it's depending on creative. Once they get something going for these guys, especially Sami Zayn, he's the guy you gotta do something with. He busted his a**, you know what I mean, great guy. Kevin Owens, another guy... so it's basically left up to creative." [0:55 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed Ric Flair's AEW signing as well

While WWE is holding on to the top spot in the pro-wrestling world, AEW has also been making moves lately to compete with the Stamford-based promotion.

The recent signing of Ric Flair has raised many eyebrows, especially considering Flair's willingness to perform in the ring despite his age.

Speaking with Mac Davis and Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long expressed concern about it.

"Well, there's a lot of history there between those two. I don't think it's a bad idea, I just want to see now in which direction they're going to go with. I don't think it's bad if Sting ends his career with Ric. But, it's something that if it does go that way, then Ric needs to get himself ready, and get in the gym, if he's going to try to have one more match." [2:53 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is in store for the WWE legend in AEW.

