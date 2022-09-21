Ric Flair says WWE legend's in-ring return makes him want to have another match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring after news of Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat's upcoming match.

Flair had his last match in July this year, where he teamed up with Andrade to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout. The WWE legend stepped back in the ring for the first time in over a decade in the match.

Meanwhile, Steamboat will return to the ring in Big Time Wrestling's “Return of The Dragon” show on November 27 in the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. No opponents have been confirmed as of this writing.

Ric Flair has revealed on his To Be The Man podcast that he has now got the itch to get back in the ring after hearing about Steamboat's match. The Nature Boy also revealed that he had started training again.

"Steamboat coming back makes me want to come back again. I went back up to Lincoln and started training again. What else is there to do?" Flair said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Steamboat's last match came over a decade ago when he teamed up with his son Richie Steamboat in a tag team match on FCW.

WWE legend Ric Flair was offered to wrestle another match

Following his final match earlier this year, Flair revealed that he was offered to wrestle another match in Puerto Rico.

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later,'" said Flair.

Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view was well-received, with tickets selling quickly and the event garnering $448,502 from the live gate.

Several WWE legends like The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley were ringside, while stars like Karrion Kross, Brian Pillman Jr., Deonna Purrazzo, and Rock 'n' Roll Express also had matches on the card.

