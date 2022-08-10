"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match" - WWE legend Ric Flair makes startling confession after retirement event

Ric Flair confessed that he wished he didn't say it was his last match and that he was offered to wrestle in Puerto Rico.

On July 31, 2022, The Nature Boy stepped inside the ring for his final match. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo where they successfully defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Speaking on To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed that he was offered another match for their event in Puerto Rico last weekend. However, he turned the offer down.

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point," said Flair. (9:15-9:33)

Ric Flair's last match took place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Wrestling legends like Bret Hart, The Undertaker, and Mick Foley were also in attendance during the event.

Ric Flair was caught in the middle of a brawl during a wrestling event in Puerto Rico

The two-time Hall of Famer confused fans when he announced that he would be participating in Andrade's match in Puerto Rico. But as it turns out, he only served as El Idolo's manager. Although he wasn't present as a wrestler, the Nature Boy was caught in a brawl.

During the match at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary Show, Andrade was scheduled to face former WWE Superstar Carlito, who had Primo at ringside.

In the middle of the bout, Carlos Colon, father of Carlito and Primo, got into an altercation with Flair after the latter tried to interfere during the match. The two started their fight, exchanged punches on the ramp and continued backstage area.

The 16-time World Heavyweight Champion may have had his last match, but it's evident that he is not done with wrestling altogether.

