WWE legend Ric Flair announces participation in new wrestling event following his final match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has announced a new wrestling event with Andrade El Idolo this weekend.

On July 31, 2022, fans witnessed The Nature Boy team up with his son-in-law against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for his final match in Nashville, Tennessee. However, it looks like the duo is not done with its wrestling partnership yet.

In a recent tweet, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer shared that he and Andrade are set for an event this weekend in Puerto Rico.

"We’re The Dirtiest Players In The Game! @AndradeElIdolo & The Nature Boy Are Back At It Again This Weekend In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

Later in the replies, Conrad Thompson clarified that Flair won't compete, but will only be in El Idolo's corner during his match against Carlito.

"Andrade vs. Carlito in PR tomorrow. Flair in Andrade's corner. It's been advertised for months."

Ric Flair's final match was held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium with legends like The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, and more in attendance. The bloody bout saw Flair and El Idolo pick up the victory.

The 16-time world champion made fans worried after he announced that at 73 years old, he would step inside the ring for one final match.

This is why it wasn't a shock when fans were again concerned over the vague wrestling announcement.

For now, it looks like The Nature Boy will keep his word and settle as a spectator during the match. Still, if there is anything fans have learned over the years, it's that Flair is full of surprises and won't back down from a fight.

What do you think about Ric Flair managing Andrade El Idolo? Sound off in the comments below!

