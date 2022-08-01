The Undertaker spotted with family and another WWE legend at Ric Flair's last match

The Undertaker was spotted at Ric Flair's last match alongside his wife Michelle McCool and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The Nature Boy shocked the world when he announced that he would make his return to the ring for one last match on July 31. Fans and wrestling personalities had expressed concern regarding the match, but Flair still had some support from fellow WWE legends.

Earlier reports from PWInsider claimed that The Undertaker was seen backstage during the event. Eventually, Deadman was seen in the crowd alongside Mick Foley. Taker's wife, former women's champion Michelle McCool, and their daughter also joined the Hall of Famers.

After a brutal match, Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Alongside Taker, legends like Bret Hart and DDP were also seen congratulating The Nature Boy,

The Undertaker expressed his concern over the WWE Hall of Famer's last match

Although the Hall of Famer attended Flair's final match, it looks like he wasn't sure whether The Nature Boy getting in the ring was the most sensible move.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker shared that he personally didn't want to see the 73-year-old lace up his boots again. But he wished him nothing but the best.

"I love this business and I’ve dedicated the past 30-plus years of my life to it, but knowing how my body feels after my career, I don’t know how he’s doing it. Flair is on a whole other level. It wasn’t long ago he was on his deathbed. This world is better with Flair in it. Personally, I don’t want to see it. I’m happy he’s doing well. I wish the best for him, and I hope he gets everything out of it that he wants," Taker said.

For now, fans will be delighted over the outcome of the 16-time world champion's final match. It will add one more chapter to Flair's illustrious career.

